[BREAKING] Halloween Horror Nights 30 ALL Details Announced

Universal Orlando Resort unveils the final lineup of unfathomable terrors for Halloween Horror Nights 2021, including an array of twisted original haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows. Guests will brave this collection of haunts and more when the world’s premier Halloween event returns to Universal Studios Florida to celebrate 30 years of fear select nights September 3 through October 31.

FIVE ADDITIONAL ORIGINAL HAUNTED HOUSES

Nightmare-inducing original stories brimming with terrifying creatures will envelop guests within the five remaining haunted houses of the season, where visitors will:

step into the notorious Halloween Horror Nights town of Carey and relive its most horrifying haunts over the past 30 years in “ Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland ”

” follow in the footsteps of a legendary paranormal detective on a ghostly mission in “ Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth ”

” become entangled in the sinister roots of Halloween in “ The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin ”

” fall victim to a fiendish theatre troupe in “ Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience ”

” uncover the darker side of a seemingly innocent ritual in “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy”

These original experiences will round out this year’s macabre lineup of 10 haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights 2021, which also features Netflix’s "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Beetlejuice," "Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives" and "Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured."

FIVE INESCAPABLE SCARE ZONES

Guests will not find refuge in the streets of Universal Studios Florida…a legion of horror icons, otherworldly beings and more await in five all-new scare zones. Hundreds of menacing “scareactors” will emerge to stalk guests’ every move as they:

enter the monstrous universe of iconic horror stories from “ Crypt TV ”

” attempt to escape the frights of scare zones’ past in “ 30 Years, 30 Fears ”

” resist succumbing to an alien cyber regime overtaking a future dystopia in “ Seek and Destroy ”

” flee the wrath of the Terra Queen and her rooted, evil plans in “ Gorewood Forest ”

” witness a box office “slash” in “Lights, Camera, Hacktion: Eddie’s Revenge”

TWO OUTRAGEOUS LIVE SHOWS

Two all-new, outrageously-entertaining shows will take center stage at Universal Studios Florida:

Marathon of Mayhem: Carnage Factory , a brand-new nighttime lagoon show that will transform the expansive Universal Studios lagoon into renowned visions of fright highlighting some of the top names in horror and Halloween Horror Nights history that are featured in this year’s event.

, a brand-new nighttime lagoon show that will transform the expansive Universal Studios lagoon into renowned visions of fright highlighting some of the top names in horror and Halloween Horror Nights history that are featured in this year’s event. Halloween Nightmare Fuel, a fiery new show featuring nocturnal creatures, aerialists of the night and frightful fire performers – all set to pulse-pounding rock, metal and electronica music.

THE ICONIC RETURN OF THE HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS TRIBUTE STORE

Plus, Halloween Horror Nights wouldn’t be complete without the return of the event’s highly-anticipated Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida – an immersive retail location designed to celebrate the world’s premier Halloween event featuring themed rooms decked with specialty merchandise, a variety of unique treats and more. Additional details about this year’s Tribute Store will be revealed soon.

Below is the complete slate of experiences that await guests at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2021 this fall:

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 2021 OVERVIEW

Universal Orlando Resort marks 30 years of fear this fall with Halloween Horror Nights 2021, beginning Friday, September 3 and running select nights through Sunday, October 31. Guests will face 10 terrifying haunted houses, five sinister scare zones and two outrageous live shows based on everything from horror greats to haunting original stories – all created by the twisted visionaries of Universal’s Entertainment team.

All tickets and vacation packages are on sale now – visit www.Orlando.HalloweenHorrorNights.com to purchase tickets. Due to popular demand, event nights are expected to sell out and tickets should be purchased in advance.

10 HAUNTED HOUSES

Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House

Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series "The Haunting of Hill House" will bring its ominous presence to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new mazes, awakening the imposing and mysterious Hill House as it beckons guests to embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family. Iconic scenes from the Netflix series will be featured throughout the maze, including the omni-powerful Red Room – the heart of Hill House – and the infamous Hall of Statues, where deceptive powers overtake everyone who enters. Testing even the bravest guests, they’ll attempt to escape the entanglement of the estate’s eternal stranglehold or succumb to the powerful forces of Hill House – leaving them to wander the endless halls forever…alone.

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice was the first “ghost host” of Halloween Horror Nights – originally called ‘Fright Nights’ – during the event’s debut in 1991. As Halloween Horror Nights 2021 celebrates a milestone year, this former host will become the supernatural star of a bone-chilling haunted house based on Warner Bros. Pictures and Tim Burton’s Academy Award-winning horror-fantasy film. Guests will be at the whim of the self-described “Bio-Exorcist” as they shadow Beetlejuice’s every move through artfully recreated scenes from the popular film. From the infamous haunted attic within the Maitland home, to the model graveyard and Dante’s Inferno Room, guests will have the extraordinary chance to enter the movie surrounded by its most iconic characters. With brash defiance, Beetlejuice is ready to turn on the juice and see what shakes loose – and his plans don’t include returning to the land of the unliving.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Inspired by the 1974 iconic slasher film "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," the “Halloween Horror Nights” mazes at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will depict a disturbing and intense experience as guests try to outrun the maniacal Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw. Guests will embark on a killer journey through a series of familiar scenes from the film and eventually fall victim to a family of cannibals. From a dilapidated gas station to an eerie, old farmhouse, they will witness unimaginable horrors around every corner, soon discovering that nowhere is safe from the demented Leatherface.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives

At its core, Halloween Horror Nights is an extension of the horror film legacy originated by Universal Pictures, and the event continues to honor its blockbuster history with a haunted maze highlighting one of the studio’s most sinister creatures – The Bride of Frankenstein. "Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives" at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood picks up where the 1935 classic film “The Bride of Frankenstein” left off, thrusting guests into chaos as the Bride becomes an unstoppable scientist and begins her mission to revive Frankenstein’s Monster. Her unwavering quest to find eternal life will come at a cost, and guests will soon find themselves entwined in a frenzied battle in their daring attempt to escape.

Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured

The most notorious Halloween Horror Nights icons in history are joining forces to inflict unimaginable terror upon guests in "Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured." Guests will quickly realize they’re the hunted as they encounter a monstrous “Hell of Fame” where they’ll have no choice but to face the brutal cruelty and madness of this foreboding collection of Halloween Horror Nights legends, which include:

The Caretaker, a once well-respected surgeon who has become eerily infatuated with the removal of internal organs – especially while his patients are conscious

a once well-respected surgeon who has become eerily infatuated with the removal of internal organs – especially while his patients are conscious The Director, an aspiring filmmaker obsessed with capturing the suffering and torture of his victims on film – placing them in their very own living horror movie

an aspiring filmmaker obsessed with capturing the suffering and torture of his victims on film – placing them in their very own living horror movie The Usher, who seeks to invoke violent vengeance on those who don’t follow the rules of his theater

who seeks to invoke violent vengeance on those who don’t follow the rules of his theater The Storyteller , who stops at nothing to entrap guests into her latest tales of terror, where no one lives happily ever after

, who stops at nothing to entrap guests into her latest tales of terror, where no one lives happily ever after Jack the Clown – the original Halloween Horror Nights icon and the most feared of them all – and his assistant Chance, a deadly pair who thrive on tormenting victims in ways that embody their sick sense of humor

Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland

Some of the most haunting original stories from Halloween Horror Nights over the years have been set in the mysterious town of Carey – and this year, Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland will combine these stories and bring them to life once again in a first-ever haunted house that pays homage to the event’s 30-year history. Guests will be transported back to the shady township of Carey and enter familiar settings that will leave fans shrieking from nostalgia and horror. From the ghastly cave of vampires from The Hive, the decrepit attic of Dead End and the disturbing Meetz Meats human deli from Leave it to Cleaver, they’ll find no escape from the evil of Carey once and for all.

Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth

The world of Legendary Truth, an evolving story following a mysterious paranormal research group, has haunted guests via unique haunted houses throughout Halloween Horror Nights history. In Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth, guests will step into the well-worn shoes of the infamous Boris Shuster – the elusive private eye investigating the supernatural – as he endlessly searches for clues to a series of strange occurrences throughout New York City. Falling further into the shadowy, dark world of the paranormal, guests will face an overwhelming onslaught of ghouls, poltergeists and terrors, all while trying to solve the biggest mystery of them all – how they’ll survive...

The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin

The beloved tradition of Halloween has more sinister roots waiting to be unearthed and as the grower of this ritual, the Pumpkin Lord is preparing for his yearly human harvest in Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin. Lured in by the familiar sights and sounds of the holiday, guests will find themselves trapped in an endless maze of traditional Halloween domains, including a dilapidated haunted house, an ominous graveyard and even a wicked witch’s cottage – all overrun by ruthless creatures engulfed in ghastly pumpkin growth. They’ll follow the ceaseless vines as they twist and turn right into the Pumpkin Lord’s lair, where he eagerly awaits new victims and is never truly satiated.

Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience

The demented side of puppetry and theatre will take center stage in Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience as guests are transported to San Francisco’s abandoned Grandeur Theatre in the early 1900’s. They’ll find the Pasek’s Puppet Troupe trapped within its ruins in the midst of rehearsing for their next grisly performance. With a fanatical need to entertain any captive audience, the troupe has turned to transforming trespassers into living puppets – dismantling and sewing them back together as life-sized marionettes for additions to their horrific encore. Will guests escape in one piece or will it be their final curtain call? No matter what, the show must go on…

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy will entice guests to uncover the darker ritual behind an innocent childhood tradition. Long ago, parents struck a bargain with vicious, goblin-esque tooth fairies to protect their children from these evil creatures who crave pearly whites – all children must give up their baby teeth or pay a gruesome price. Guests will step into a heinous realm of blood, teeth and gore where these fairies extract their toothed bounty by force and the only way out is to hold in their screams and keep their mouths shut.

FIVE SCARE ZONES

Crypt TV

Guests will step inside Crypt TV, a dark universe of monsters that reside in the same reality on their screens, in their pockets and now, in real life. In this nightmare world that’s overtaken San Francisco, creatures of all shapes and sizes exist, including The Look-See, the Sunny Family Cult, Harclaw and Miss Annity. Now, they’ve been brought to life in a world of fear that will engulf any guest who enters.

30 Years, 30 Fears

The most infamous characters from past Halloween Horror Nights scare zones will reunite to take over the Avenue of the Stars in 30 Years, 30 Fears. Guests will enter a gory reunion where the past has come back to haunt them with creatures of blood and bone, beastly monstrosities and chainsaw-wielding fiends lurking around every corner.

Seek and Destroy

In Seek and Destroy, guests will find themselves in a New York dystopia where a ruthless alien cyber regime, led by The Controller, has taken over – relentlessly scanning the city streets for humans and turning them into fuel. With the regime’s loyal followers hiding in the darkness endlessly hunting for new victims, guests must either join them or be destroyed.

Gorewood Forest

The heartless Terra Queen is back and her wicked plans to remake the world in her terrifying image will take root in Central Park, transforming it into the grisly Gorewood Forest. Guests will find nowhere to hide from her menacing minions as they harvest fresh blood to feed her ever-growing power.

Lights, Camera, Hacktion: Eddie’s Revenge

Eddie Schmidt, Jack the Clown’s diabolical brother, is returning to Halloween Horror Nights to film a gory Hollywood sequel in Lights, Camera, Hacktion: Eddie’s Revenge – except this time, the monsters are real. Vampires, evil clowns, creatures from the watery depths and other horrific beings from event's past will roar on the scene where guests will make their short, and painful, cameo.

TWO LIVE SHOWS

Marathon of Mayhem: Carnage Factory

An all-new Universal Studios lagoon show will make its horrifically hypnotic premiere at Halloween Horror Nights in Marathon of Mayhem: Carnage Factory. Jack the Clown will lure guests into a trance, and they'll awaken in the heart of an insidious factory with pulsing lasers and pounding, electrifying music. Frozen with fear, a nightmare machine will extract guests’ deepest fears one-by-one and project them onto giant water screens, showcasing the notorious Halloween Horror Nights icons and frightening scenes from Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House,” the legendary Universal Monsters classic movies and the iconic slasher film, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Halloween Nightmare Fuel

A fearsome and unforgettable performance will ignite guests’ waking nightmares in the all-new show, Halloween Nightmare Fuel – where nocturnal creatures, aerialists of the night and frightful fire performers will come alive to the crackling beat of rock, metal, and electronica music.

