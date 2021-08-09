Jacqueline On The Scene - All In Ya' Face Like Baam!

We Live In The Mix is a comedic talk show spotlighting up & coming Entertainers, Business Owners & Entrepreneurs. Hosted by Jacqueline On The Scene / HEATLAB TV
Jacqueline D. Frisby aka “Boss Lady” Jacqueline On The Scene was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina US November 16, 1992. As a female Rap Artist/Comedian/TV host, Jacqueline On The Scene is a riot both on camera and behind the scenes. Best known for her catchphrase, “All In Your Face Like BAAM”, & “Ya’ll Business Is Our Business” she delights herself’ in getting the tea/juice from up & coming Entertainers, Business Owners & Entrepreneurs that she interviews on her on TV show, “We Live In The Mix”.
Celebrity Endorsements
Anthony Hamilton - Singer/Songwriter “RCA/Arista”
Anthony Anderson - Actor “Blackish”
Sheeke Louche - Rapper "LOX"
Ray J - Singer, Actor “Moesha, Love & Hip Hop)
Yung Joc - Rapper "Băd Boy South
Philadelphia Freeway - Rapper "Roc Nation"
Trick Daddy - Rapper "Slip & Slide Records"
Releases
Ain’t No Stressin
Be My Valentine
Performances
Opened for Artists, such as LL Cool J, Trick Daddy, Twista, Ying Yang Twins, Trina, Young Bloods, Slim Thug & More.
Comedy Sketches & Parodies
#hoenigga #igotmystimuluscheck #derrickjaxnwife
Personality: Real, Genuine & Funny
Favorite Food: Spicy "Green Lip Mussels"
Accolades
Over 100K Social Media Audience
Over 200K streams within 55 countries
Airing on Roku/Amazon/Vimeo/YouTube
