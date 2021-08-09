Jacqueline On The Scene - All In Ya' Face Like Baam!

We Live In The Mix is a comedic talk show spotlighting up & coming Entertainers, Business Owners & Entrepreneurs. Hosted by Jacqueline On The Scene / HEATLAB TV

Jacqueline D. Frisby aka “Boss Lady” Jacqueline On The Scene was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina US November 16, 1992. As a female Rap Artist/Comedian/TV host, Jacqueline On The Scene is a riot both on camera and behind the scenes. Best known for her catchphrase, “All In Your Face Like BAAM”, & “Ya’ll Business Is Our Business” she delights herself’ in getting the tea/juice from up & coming Entertainers, Business Owners & Entrepreneurs that she interviews on her on TV show, “We Live In The Mix”. 

Celebrity Endorsements

Anthony Hamilton - Singer/Songwriter “RCA/Arista”

Anthony Anderson - Actor “Blackish”

Sheeke Louche - Rapper "LOX"

Ray J - Singer, Actor “Moesha, Love & Hip Hop)

Yung Joc - Rapper "Băd Boy South

Philadelphia Freeway - Rapper "Roc Nation"

Trick Daddy - Rapper "Slip & Slide Records"

Releases 

Ain’t No Stressin

Be My Valentine

Performances

Opened for Artists, such as LL Cool J, Trick Daddy, Twista, Ying Yang Twins, Trina, Young Bloods, Slim Thug & More.

Comedy Sketches & Parodies

#hoenigga #igotmystimuluscheck #derrickjaxnwife

Personality: Real, Genuine & Funny

Favorite Food: Spicy "Green Lip Mussels"

Accolades

Over 100K Social Media Audience

Over 200K streams within 55 countries

Airing on Roku/Amazon/Vimeo/YouTube

