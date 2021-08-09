The Rap Matrix "Reloaded"

Meet the "Rap Neo." When it comes to "Elite Lyricism", this is the ONE Florida Rap Artist to look out for. Jeh $inatra elicits socially conscious wordplay over soul stirring productions.

Jeh $inatra (Founder & CEO of Broken Hearts Music Group & creator of Forever’ 86 Inc.) is a Syracuse, New York native who entered the music industry under the guise of his older brother. Once finding a true passion for the art form, he quickly fell in love with the genre penning multiple verses which ultimately led to the release of his debut project “Pursuit of Happiness” via Datpiff. His potent lyricism, clever writing style, and ear catching cadences are always on full display with every verse he writes.

After garnering attention and acclaim, he fell back into obscurity to focus on family and the direction of his life. He made his triumphant return with the release of the single “Vengeful Summer” in 2016 & the joint effort “Pray For Our Enemies” LP in 2017. Fast forward to 2018 he released his 10 track LP “B.L.A.C.K.” [produced entirely by Washington D.C. producer Charli Brown Beatz], Singles “TFWM”, “Wolves”, “FMTTM”, “For The Family” (Ep), and has featured on records from artists the likes of Liron Dayo, Maddox, Ayam, TZO, YB Tarentino, and many more.

His last effort “God Intentions” produced by L. David has gone on to be his most successful effort yet. Released in a tumultuous time of the Black Lives Matter protests and civil unrest due to unjust deaths dealt to the black community, this album was the soundtrack to what we saw first hand in regards to police brutality/violence.

Newest singles “Dream Street” & “calling” are both available now on all streaming platforms and wherever music is streamed! Both records\nare produced by UK production duo Temper Beats.

