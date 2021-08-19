Have All Events and Concerts in New York Been Cancelled?

Public Domain Pictures

New York was just coming back to life thanks to social distancing, masks, and the vaccine when the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus showed up. Even with a high number of people being vaccinated, there are still rising numbers of infections and deaths from this new variant that is spreading like bushfire. That said if you thought the sun was finally shining and the outsides were calling, you might be in for a big shock as events all over the tri-state area are being canceled left, right, and center.

New York is a hotspot for different festivals and some have been canceled while some are in limbo. Even though the impact is not the dumpster fire it was last year, it seems it will be the second year people will be sitting out their favorite events. Here is a list of events that have either been canceled or postponed. Mayor Bill de Blasio has echoed the essence of vaccination and urging people to make their own judgments.

The New York International Auto Show crushed the hearts of some motorheads when they canceled the annually anticipated event two weeks to the premier. The show had not been canceled since World War II. This was the first in a series of cancellations.

Coney Island, a big part of social events but the annual Mermaid Parade hosted there has been canceled until further notice.

The West Indian Day Parade will not take place this year but the Carnival celebrations will be online for those who might want to join in from home.

With more importance being put into vaccination and some shows, like the Lollapalooza festival asking for proof of vaccination, New Yorkers can only hope for the best. If you still want to go out, check out local listings and ensure that even if you are vaccinated, you mask up and sanitize when attending a gathering.

