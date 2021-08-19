Marking 10 Years of Little Mix

Little Mix Wiki

It has been ten years of our favorite girl band Little Mix and to crown the moment, they are blessing us with a brand-new album and it look like the best thing you will listen to this year. There group, consisting of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock worked together to release Between Us, the first since the Jesy Nelson left the group late last year.

Announcing this on their Twitter, the band gave a teaser into the album writing "We can’t thank you enough for your support over the last ten years. This album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at our shows. We wouldn't be here releasing this album if it wasn’t, for you #10YearsofLittleMix."

With a list of some of their best hits including Wings, Black Magic and Touch, the album that drops on November 12 this year also has five new jams that are a tight-lipped secret you'll find out on the release.

Since the work includes defected band member Jesy's participation, fans were wondering whether she'll be part of the process.

Since she was part of the process, her vocals will be in all the songs she was on before she left the group. However, the new tracks include vocals from the trio only.

The hashtag #10YearsOfLittleMix was received well by fans who joined on and tweeted along to help mark the date and cheer on as they anticipate the release day.

