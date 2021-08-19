America's Cheapest Vacations

After a year where the world has been seriously spent indoors, the same four walls can be mundane and can almost drive you nuts. If you have been tight on finances but need a break, here are some ideas for a cheap vacation.

The Grand Canyon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pa5p9_0bPZ0F5000
Getty Images

The Grand Canyon is one of the best ways to vacation, especially if you do a road trip with your family. The gorge is breathtaking 277 miles, 18 miles in-depth, and an orange-brown hue that will blow your mind away whether you've been there before or not. This UNESCO World Heritage Site has $276 helicopter flights so you can view this site from the air. While the hot summers are some of the best times to visit, the cooler months have some damn good deals on accommodation and car rentals. Camp instead of sleeping at the hotels to save up. Eat at the food trucks or the cafeterias and use the shuttle bus to get around.

Sequoia National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3E3J_0bPZ0F5000
Sequioia National Park

If you are a sucker for amazing nature, this park is home to nature's giants. Sequoias National Park is one of the best spots for cheap vacations. This spot is home to one of the biggest trees that stand at more than 275 feet in height. That aside, you can also hike, snowshoe and cave. You can visit in any season as each comes with its own beauty and grace. To save up on cash, go on an entrance-free day, camp instead of going to hotels, and make a picnic with your family. Fuel your car up because you won't be finding any gas stations in the park. There are eating options at the park but you can carry your own. If you are lucky, during fall, the shuttle buses take a few people from one town to another to explore.

Cancun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6meh_0bPZ0F5000
World Atlas

Sunny skies and sandy beaches are what most people think about when the word vacation is mentioned. One of the most affordable places to enjoy some sun and sand is Cancun Mexico. Sure, you might have to cross the border but this sounds like a road trip. Cancun plays host to numerous water sports like snorkeling, scuba diving, sunset boat rides, and more. You cant really camp here, but you can enjoy some pretty good group deals for food and accommodation. You can also couch surf and enjoy the street food. You taste authenticity and enjoy exploring the city.

The Finger Lakes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKvwY_0bPZ0F5000
LA Times

There are some 11 lakes in Central New York that are nothing short of a masterpiece. These freshwater lakes occupy a 9000-mile square area that also serves as a haven for wine lovers and water sports enthusiasts. Take up some people who love hiking and explore the rocky gorges, trails, and waterfalls. Visit from May to September so you can get the most out of the trip and for better deals, go on weekdays. Use discounts and fill up the tank beforehand. If you are going to enjoy the wineries, have a designated driver at hand or camp where you are allowed. In terms of food, you might want to check out the farm experiences in the region. To explore all the lakes on a budget, use public transport like buses, trains and when needed, planes.

Gatlinburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xh7E_0bPZ0F5000
Gatlinburg.com

Do you even live in America if you have not at least heard about Gatlinburg? The sprawling park offers three entrances to the Great Smoky Mountains and a great outdoor space to run and hike with your friends and family. Or alone if you prefer it that way. If you are done exploring the wild and seeing all the elk and black bears you need, you can also check out the Gatlinburg Space Needle and the Aerial Tramway. Explore art at the local community centers and get a hands-on experience of the culture. You can also take a tour of the Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies.

For the ultimate cheap vacation, visit Gatlinburg in summer and in early fall. Walk around, it's a small town and also visit during the off-season for the best rates. If you can book online for the activities, do so for the discounts. If you love yourself, stay far, far away from the bears.

