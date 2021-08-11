Traveling to New York on a Budget

Marco Bottigelli/ Getty Images

The concrete jungle where dreams are made of is definitely impressive but it will drain your pockets if you hit it unprepared. Dying to try out the city? Here are some useful tips on how you can experience New York on a budget.

Get Cheap Flights

Cheap flights are available all over the world and getting to NYC is not exempted. There are several airports in New York and booking a cheap flight to New York could land and there are numerous budget airlines that could help you get there. Go through all the booking points to ensure that you get the best deal. Come prepared and reserve space for disappointment. You might be charged extra for basics such as moves, food, or even a blanket. Also, be prepared for delays that come with cheaper travel.

Get Discount Tickets

From the museums to the flashy Broadway, there are numerous tourist attractions to visit in New York but some of them might cost a leg and an arm for someone traveling on a budget. With enough research, you can get a good ticket at half price. If the tickets are too expensive even at half price, enjoy entertainment from upcoming stars at various restaurants like Ellen's Stardust Diner for the price of a milkshake and a burger.

Budget

As you visit New York on a budget, you need to have a planned budget on how you intend to spend the little money you have. Buying a pretzel here, a churro there and a ticket there all quickly add up to become a large amount of money that you may not intentionally plan. Splurging cannot entirely be ignored during the visit, so set aside an amount of money for splurging that will not affect your spending budget.

Take the Train

This might be the case everywhere else but it is more eminent in New York. Don’t use the cabs unless it is via discounts and promo codes. In New York, it is cheaper to take the train to transit both short and long distances. Consider traveling during off-peak hours for cheaper fares. Also, buy tickets from the machine or online which is cheaper than paying on the train.

Search for Cheap Accommodation

Traveling to New York on a budget will require you to double down on the accommodation i.e., where you sleep. One of the best ways to achieve this is to use free accommodation sites and apps such as CouchSurfing, WarmShowers, BeWelcome, Trustroots, and more. You can also look for affordable Airbnb’s in the city.

Go for the Free Events

New York City has numerous events that range from poetry to live shows and more if you know where to look. Central Park plays hosts to yoga classes, poetry, food festivals, and Shakespeare in the Park. On the first Saturday of the month, the Brooklyn Museum plays host to a live DJ and showcases new art from prominent and upcoming artists.

Eat and Drink Cheap

Fine dining in New York will drain your pockets faster than you can blink. One fine dining experience could cost a minimum of $100, an amount that could spread over a week if you eat at food trucks and stalls. Street foods are one of the best ways to experience a new place and New York is nothing short of a boiling pot of the same. The best food trucks in New York are on every corner you turn on.

Go During the Off-Peak Seasons

While traveling to New York can cost some money for a tourist, the off-peak tourist seasons can save you quite a lot. This can mean you planning to travel between January and April or from August to September. You’re gonna save a lot thanks to discounts and off-peak rates.

Visiting New York is an item you should not be afraid to tick off of your bucket list because you think it is expensive. With these tips, you should be prepared enough to paint the town a faint red.

