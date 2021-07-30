Boulder is Hosting Adventure Yoga Tonight, You Won't Want To Miss It!

Photo by form PxHere

Have you heard of Adventure Yoga? I hadn’t before today, and now I'm totally stoked to try! Tonight from 7-10 at the A-Lodge Boulder (one of my personal favorite spaces in CO), there will be an Adventure Yoga workshop series with a live DJ, where people can come and build community in a positive environment while exploring what their bodies can do!

Tickets are up on Eventbrite and cost $25. This price includes the whole experience, meaning that you get live DJ Dan Dasana mixing music for each class, a free drink when the class is over (kombucha or beer), and a community hang out that starts as soon as class is over!

Some of Boulder's best yoga instructors will be there, leading half-hour classes. The instructors are: Rob Loud, Lauren Lewis, Tunde Borrego, and Bonnie Pierce.

If you choose to go, be prepared for the weather. Classes are outdoors, So make sure you bring a base layer in case the temperature drops (if rain does happen, classes will be canceled and a full refund will be given).

If the main parking lot is full, parking is available across the street. If you want to show up early, the space will open up an hour before class starts if anyone wants to get to know the instructors first. If at all possible, get there 10 minutes before class! If that's any sort of issue, don't worry, you can show up a little late and the instructors will still make sure you get lots of time on your mat! The class will be held on the Adventure Lodge lawn next to four-mile creek.

Now you may be asking: what is adventure yoga?

Fair enough. According to the Adventure Yoga website:

“Adventure Yoga is an alignment-infused Hatha & Vinyasa practice. Sometimes we flow, sometimes it’s slow — but it’s always an adventure!”

Stephen Ewashkiw founded Adventure Yoga in 2014 and has been traveling the world spreading this tradition ever since. He believes that yoga is one of the best things that any human being can do to discover their inner strength and their true path. The whole point of Adventure Yoga is to empower human beings to step outside their comfort zones and wholeheartedly embrace the tribulation of finding and following their true paths.

He offers free classes on the website if you can't make it to the workshop, but if you're looking to build community and take on a new challenge, I highly recommend going to tonight's Adventure Yoga Workshop!

