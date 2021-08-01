Parenting Classes in New Jersey

Parenting has become the most talked about matter of fact in the present situation. Parents are those who nuture a child in a rightful manner and guide him to lead a proper life. But it is not as easy as everyone thinks, and that is totally normal.

If you need a bit of help from more experienced people, maybe you should consider parenting classes. If you live in New Jersey, you might find this list helpful.

Parenting book on a woman's lap. Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Parenting Training Network

PTN was founded in June 2002 by Ms. Cynthia Shields and has been operating full-time since June 2008. They offer various services to parents and community providers. They can teach on-site agency workshops, facilitate collaborations for grant funding, and provide parenting classes to parents who are in need of services within their communities. Their goal is to help families stay together and solidify their core structure and values while preventing child removal as well as practices pertaining to all types of abuse in the home. Many parents gain the skills and knowledge needed for today’s parenting challenges. These classes are perfect and they will work with you and your schedule.

Address: 515 Mt Prospect Ave Suite 9F, Newark, NJ 07104, United States

Website: PTN

Authentic Parenting®

Authentic Parenting® has Anna to help parents with almost every problem they face. She is a wife, a mom, an author, a speaker, a photographer, a podcaster, an educator, a life long learner and the founder of Authentic Parenting. She believes that If you want to make sense of your past emotional experiences, heal and free yourself, gain inner peace and you are seeking advice, help and support she can help you. Change is possible. She had dedicated her life in helping and serving children. Only after becoming a mother, she realized that parents need help and support. As a parent she want you to be in tune with your authentic self and help your child too. She is not going to just teach you to be good parents but also to be good to yourself. You will really appreciate her.

Address: 5 Elm Row #111, New Brunswick, NJ 08901, United States

Website: Authentic Parenting®

Programs For Parents

Programs for Parents (PfP) is a non-profit organization which works to ensure that children get the best possible start in life. They accomplish this by promoting quality child care services within the community. Theirr primary objective is to link families seeking child care with agencies and groups that provide such services. Furthermore, their goal is to help upgrade the skills and activities of child care providers to ensure that children and families receive high quality services, specifically those that focus on academic, social, emotional and physical development. The workers are friendly and responsible. They take the time to help you if you're having trouble or issues with anything, which is very appreciated. The orientation and training they provide is also very informative and helpful. This can never be a bad choice!

Address: 500 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, United States

Website: Programs For Parents

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.