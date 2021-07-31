Creative Workshops in Queens, NYC

You wake up, have breakfast, go to work, come home and at that point you are too tired to do anything else so you just end up falling asleep early. We stick to our routines and sadly, we forget how many different things this world has to offer. Sometimes we need to step out of our comfort zone and try the things we would not normally think of.

If you need inspiration and you live in Queens, NYC, consider trying the following classes and workshops to gain experience.

The Potter’s Wheel

The Potter’s Wheel has been teaching and instructing thousands of people in the ceramic arts for more than 40 years. Class sessions for all levels of experience are offered every two months throughout the year. Their studio is made up of a community of ceramic artists who are qualified to support and guide the novice, or who stimulate and collaborate with experienced artisans. Whether you are an experienced potter or a complete novice, you will find that there are many techniques and methods when working with clay. With such a great super friendly, helpful, and encouraging team you will probably learn quickly. The atmosphere is so relaxing and the next time you decide that you are going you will be bringing some family and friends.

Address: 120-33 83rd Ave, Queens, NY 11415, United States

Website: The Potter’s Wheel

Little Pulp Inc.

Little Pulp is a Printmaking Workshop for Kids located in Queens, NY. We also develop paper products and printmaking tools to inspire kids to create. It is owned and operated by Frank Kiernan and his wife Lavinia Pana. They also involve their two son's, Luke and Lochlan, who give their maximum to inspire children and parents to make art and use their imagination every day. If you are looking for something creative to do with your child - go in and learn the fine art of printmaking. Thry have built a kid-friendly printing press for you and your child to operate and make beautiful works of art together. The kids always have a blast when they go and they leave with tons of creative pieces.

Address: 8000 Cooper Ave, Glendale, NY 11385, United States

Website: Little Pulp

AlterWork Studios

AlterWork Studios is a multi-disciplinary, open access art and community center. Its mission is to be a major resource for contemporary artists, helping them create new artwork and advance their careers by offering access to affordable workspace, artist studios, tools, classes, workshops and public exposure. It was founded by Tina Stipanovic, an artist with an MFA from Parsons School of Design in NYC. Their shared Studio Space is a communal work area acessible from 9am to 11pm, seven days a week. They also have a darkroom that provides analog photographers with a facility and all equipment necessary to develop rolls of film, print traditional black and white photography and Alt-Process Printing. This is truly an amazing space that caters to and encourages the creative in everyone!

Address: 30-09 35th Ave, Queens, NY 11106, United States

Website: AlterWork Studios

Which workshop would you like to attend? Tell us in the comments.

