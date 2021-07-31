Bronx, NY

Creative Workshops in The Bronx, NYC

The Virtuous Vee

People stick to their routines and sadly, they forget how many different things this world has to offer. Sometimes we need to step out of our comfort zone and try the things we would not normally think of.

If you need inspiration and you live in the Bronx, NYC, consider trying the following classes and workshops to gain experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdY1y_0bD5QOwh00
Man holds painted mess.Alice Dietrich/Unsplash

Bronx River Art Center

Bronx River Art Center (BRAC) is a culturally diverse, multi-arts, non-profit organization that provides a forum for community, artists, and youth to transform creativity into vision. For more than 30 years (including several years of arts programming under the umbrella of the first Bronx River Restoration project), this multi-arts center has filled the West Farms community of the Bronx with art and environmental experiences. They offer youth programs after school and on Saturdays. The classes are taught by professional artists, and they include Painting, Drawing, Cartooning, Ceramics, and more. You should also consider their exhibits a glimpse of what is possible when cultural opportunities are afforded for this area.

Address: 1087 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10460, United States

Website: BRAC

Lorenz Latin Dance Studio - Bronx

Lorenz Latin Dance Studio - Bronx is one of the best and most affordable dance studio in the Bronx, providing dance classes for kids, teens and adults. They are also NYC's Largest Latin Dance Studio with 3 locations. Their studios offer many different classes during the week. Classes range from Salsa/Mambo ON 2 (commonly called "New York Style Salsa", "Nightclub Style Salsa" or just "Salsa On 2"), Latin Hustle, Merengue, Bachata, Swing, and Ballroom. Salsa group classes are 1 1/2 hours long consisting of shines and dynamic turn patterns for all levels (beginner, intermediate or advanced) so that way everyone can adapt. Lorenz has been an awesome experience for many people, the staff is very friendly and go out of their way to help. You will find yourself enjoying every class you take and look forward everyday to going even if it's just to hang out.

Address: 1232 Castle Hill Ave, Bronx, NY 10462, United States

Website: Lorenz Latin Dance Studio - Bronx

Mind-Builders Creative Art Center

This is a Bronx-based arts program is a cultural institution in the Northeast Bronx. Group and private lessons provide study in modern/jazz, tap, ballet, hip-hop, and African dance forms, martial arts, piano/keyboard, guitar, bass, woodwinds, brass, drum, violin, and voice. In addition, Mind-Builders offers free workshop programs for teens: the Positive Youth Troupe theater program, the Community Folk Culture intern research program, and the Arts Passage Xpress Program. Their services are high quality and are made available to all children without regard to household income or skill upon entrance. This is the place where you will fall in love with the people and life in general. Here everyone is family.

Address: 3415 Olinville Ave, Bronx, NY 10467, United States

Website: Merchant logo Mind-Builders Creative Art Center

Which workshop would you like to attend? Tell us in the comments.

