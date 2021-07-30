The Hidden Gems of Brooklyn, NYC

There are so many nice places on the earth. They are scattered across each country. Every place has its own distinct features. Many are famous for their architectural wonders while the others have scenic beauty in abundance. In addition every person has different taste, choices and likings. Several people enjoy the sight of scenic beauty; some are attracted towards places of historical and archaeological interests.

Take a look at some hidden gems in Brooklyn and plan your visit. You will not be disappointed.

Hobbit Doors of Dennett Place

Maybe you’ve wandered down Dennet Place, the tiny, one-block stretch of Carroll Gardens that has become a Brooklyn curiosity thanks to its distinguishing feature—4-foot high, street-level doors, referred to as hobbit doors by the street’s longtime, mostly Italian inhabitants. This hidden lane is full of pretty homes, some of which are colorful, that all have mini doors unlike anywhere else in the city. Each door is slightly different and they don’t just vary by color. Some doors have brass knockers, others just a street number. Some have a mail slot, while others have small window or two. The mysterious small doors have other theories, one saying they were meant for easy coal storage, the others that the people were short and whatever the real reason is, we can all agree that this little hidden gem in Brooklyn has a lot of character and charm!

The Green-Wood Cemetery

Green-Wood Cemetery is a 478-acre cemetery in the western portion of Brooklyn. It is famous for the nests you can find at the main entrance. Here, bright green monk parakeets can be seen. The most unlikely attraction at Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery is the group of loud, colorful, possibly illegal immigrants: the monk parrots of Argentina and they have been around for at least 50 years. Legend has it that these birds escaped in the 1960s when a crate of caged monk parakeet broke open at JFK airport but, most likely, they were just pets let free. At the main entrance, the parakeets have built nests in the dramatic Gothic architecture and can be seen leaving and returning to them here. They defrinetely mare this place less spooky.

Wild parrot of Brooklyn. Jene Yeo/Unsplash

Gingerbread House

If you have time, when visiting the Old Glory Lookout, stroll a few of the streets lined with giant mansions, we recommend hunting down the famous Gingerbread House of Bay Ridge, a rare example of the Arts & Crafts style architecture. James Sarsfield Kennedy was a gifted architect working in the early 20th century. He designed this house for Howard and Jessie Jones. Today the house is known as the “Gingerbread House”, because it looks like a European fairy tale cottage. The area is very beautiful. It is filled with nice spots to take a walk or go on a jog. If you are impressed now, I can't imagine how you would feel whan you see their Christmas decorations.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.