The Doughnut Shops Of Brooklyn, NYC That Will Have You Drooling

Doughnuts have been one of the world’s greatest desserts and snacks that have ever been on the planet. As a matter of fact, doughnuts have become a sweet delicacy in more than just the United States. They are small fried cakes of sweetened dough in the shape of a small golf ball or a small ring. Some doughnuts have jelly or crème inserted into them to ensure the variety.

Consider some of the following shops in Brooklyn the next time you crave doughnuts.

Colorful pastel iced doughnuts. Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop

Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop is an old-school bakery with counter seating for donuts and pastries, plus shakes and egg creams. They are open from about 5 AM to 8 PM, seven days a week. With excellent customer service and great doughnuts it is hard to give them anything less than a five star rating. Some flavors they have are: Blueberry buttermilk, Chocolate cake, Old fashion cake, Chocolate coconut, Powdered old fashion, Cream Chocolate Sprinkle, Boston Cream, S'mores, Chocolate frosten, Toasted coconut, Sugar raise, Red velvet and more. They only accept cash so make sure you have a couple dollars.

Address: 727 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, United States

Website: Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop

Moe's Doughs

At Moe's Doughs, fresh donuts and pastries are baked daily. These sweet inventions will take your taste buds to places they have never been. Their colorful joint also offers classic and creative housemade plus burgers, sandwiches and more. If there is one thing i love the most, it would be that you can really taste the quality ingredients. Some of their flavors include: Cinnamon Roll, Dossant - the doughnut/croissan, Pistachio cake, Bavarian cream, Blueberry and rainbow cake doughnuts. They always have a large selection and are constantly making more, so it’s fun to go back and try new flavors.

Address: 126 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, United States

Website: Moe's Doughs

Mike's Donuts

Mike's Donut Shop has been stuffing donuts since 1976. Mike is still there and so is his wife, Christina. He has trained his son Gus and son-in-law John to bring the fresh donut experience to the people of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Their shop bakes everything on the premises twice a day. There are around 35 mouth watering types of donuts. Some include the jelly and cream, glazed, marble cruller, and the boston cream. The donuts are so light, fluffy and delicious. They have mastered the perfect amount of glaze. It’s just sweet enough and they don't have that weird chemical aftertaste. You just can't stop at eating just one, so you will probably be back.

Address: 6822 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220, United States

Website: Mike's Donuts

If you have a craving for something, listen to it.

