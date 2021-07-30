5 Spooky Castles in Europe Every American Should Visit at Least Once

“Straight out of fairytale” brings to mind images of dancing princesses, tiny bridges, flowering forests floors, and singing birds but don’t you forget that every fairy tale has villains, too.

Let’s take a trip in Europe to visit some of those terrifying fortresses. From torture sites to witch hunts, these spooky castles hosted some of the most bone-chilling types of human activity ever witnessed.

Bran Castle, Romania

In a creepy and hard-to-reach part of the Carpathian Mountains lies Bran Castle, the infamous home of Vlad the Impaler, also known as Vlad Dracula. The inspiration for Bran Stokers’ Gothic horror novel, Dracula, Vlad the Impaler’s reign of terror over Transylvania has become the stuff of legends.

Historians aren’t sure whether Vlad III actually killed people in Bran Castle, but nevertheless, the site has been solidified as one of the most haunted places and certainly the most haunted castle in the world. Regardless of whether or not Vlad the Impaler actually tortured and killed hundreds here, the spooky castle boasts a number of other creepy features, including a golden casket that holds the heart of Romania’s Queen Marie. The countryside surrounding the castle is supposedly haunted, too, with undead souls haunting local villagers at night.

Chateau de Brissac, France

The Château de Brissac is a French château in the Brissac-Quincé area of the commune of Brissac Loire Aubance, located in the département of Maine-et-Loire, France. The property is owned by the Cossé-Brissac family, whose head bears the French noble title of Duke of Brissac.

Today it is a beautiful hotel. The hotel’s charming exterior hides a deeply disturbing past.

According to legend, one of the castle’s former inhabitants discovered his wife cheating on him with another man. To avenge his honor, he imprisoned his wife and her suitor and tortured and murdered them both.

Today, visitors to the hotel get the added bonus of ghostly sightings, chilling touches on their shoulders, and eerie sounds when they book a stay.

Predjama Castle, Slovenia

Predjama Castle is a Renaissance castle built within a cave mouth in south-central Slovenia, in the historical region of Inner Carniola. It is the largest cave castle and it is more than 800 years old.

Because of its fortress-like features, nefarious types tended to head to Predjama Castle when they were fleeing from prosecution.

One of those people was a renowned robber baron who settled his family into the soon to be haunted castle while fleeing the wrath of the Holy Roman Emperor. A long siege of the castle began, during which time it was destroyed and rebuilt several times. The robber baron built secret tunnels that lead in and out of the castle, which some unfortunate souls got trapped in when an earthquake destroyed the building.

Due to its long and bloody history, Predjama is seen as extremely haunted. We wouldn’t recommend checking out those secret tunnels alone.

If you could visit one of these castles, would you? Which one?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.