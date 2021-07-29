The Hidden Gems of Staten Island, NYC

We all know, NYC is full of tourist attractions that are known among the people all over the world. Many of them are known for their spectacular lights and the magical feelings they evoke in us. Others are lesser known. No, that doesn't mean they are not good enoug. They are known for the shivers they create and pass through our bodies, and they are

Historic Richmond Town

If want to take a step back in time and visit a historical place relaxing and educational, you can explore 350 years of history and culture in Richmond town. Historic Richmond Town is an authentic town and farm museum complex in the neighborhood of Richmondtown, Staten Island, in New York City. It covers over 100 acres of land and includes over 30 historic buildings from the late 17th to early 20th century. During the spring and summer months, the village comes alive with the daily trades and customs of old Richmond Town as period reenactors fill its farmhouses, trade shops, and the county courthouse. If you ask me, worth the time and effort.

Address: 441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306, United States

Website: Historic Richmond Town

Fort Wadsworth

Fort Wadsworth is the oldest military structure in the United States. Before it closed, the fort had the honor of being the longest continually-occupied military base in the United States. It is located on a 226-acre site on the northeastern shore of Staten Island. Its location does make a lot of strategic sense, yet despite its advantages, its actual military career was a bit spotty. Some parts of the site are still under military control, but the others are open to the public offer picnic sites, bird watching sites, and even a handful of campsites further down the beach from Fort Richmond. Here you can get nice views of the manhattan and Brooklyn area, as well as the verazzano bridge. The site is also the traditional starting line for the New York Marathon each year.

Address: Staten Island, NY 10305, United States

New York Chinese Scholar's Garden

The NYCSG is a compilation of different gardens in China. It is based on Ming Dynasty gardens (1368-1644 AD). It was built by 40 Chinese artisans in Suzhou City, and then shipped to the United States. Cultural events like live performances are often held amidst the pavilions and bridges. A Koi-filled pond is the cherry on top of the authentically adorned little garden. It is further decorated with paintings, mosaics, calligraphy, and indigenous Chinese plants like rhododendrons and lilacs. This is a gem inside the gem of Snug Harbor, worth the trip, especially if you need a few minutes of quiet contemplating. Pleasant and beautiful.

Address: 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301, United States

Website: New York Chinese Scholar's Garden

