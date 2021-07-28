Unique Attractions in Queens, NYC

New York is full of tourist attractions that are known among the people all over the world. Many of them are known for their spectacular lights and the magical feelings they evoke in us. Others after the astonishment they create and pass through our bodies in a form of shivers.

Take a look at such places in Queens, NYC and plan your visit. You will not be disappointed.

F Train NYC Florian Rieder/Unsplash

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Flushing Meadows Corona Park often referred to as Flushing Meadows Park, or simply Flushing Meadows is a very scenic, massive greenspace housing World's Fair monuments plus museums, sports facilities, a zoo and more. Here you can enjoy a picnic, a bike ride, have some street food, or just a nice stroll through. You can go here all around the year but the best time would be from April when you can see the blooming cherry blossoms until the end of the summer. They also have field for cricket, nice lake view and all for free, lot of parking spaces, no entrance fees. Definetely a hidden gem, highly recommended!

Address: Between Grand Central Pkwy and, Van Wyck Expy, 11354, United States

Website: Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Emma Angel/Unsplash

Museum of the Moving Image

The Museum of the Moving Image is a media museum located in a former building of the historic Astoria Studios, in the Astoria. Here you will learn about the history of film, television and digital media told trough interactive displays, plus screenings. They are very welcoming to everyone who passes through the doors, with programs, exhibitions, and a staff that reflect the diversity of our community. Each year the Museum screens more than 400 films in a stimulating mix of the classic and the contemporary. This fun museum has something for everyone. The best part is that many of the exhibits are interactive, which adds a whole level of entertainment. Free admission!

Address: 36-01 35th Ave, Queens, NY 11106, United States

Website: Museum of the Moving Image

Louis Armstrong House Museum

Louis Daniel Armstrong, nicknamed "Satchmo", "Satch", and "Pops", was an American trumpeter and vocalist who is among the most influential figures in jazz. His career spanned five decades and different eras in the history of jazz. His home where he lived with his wife Lucille Wilson from 1943 until his death in 1971 is now a historic house museum in Corona, Queens, New York City. The Louis Armstrong House Museum (LAHM) sustains and promotes the cultural, historical, and humanitarian legacy of Louis Armstrong. They have recordings of Louis's day to day life. You can see how he and his wife lived. This is chance to see the real New York that exists outside the over priced tourist traps.

Address: 34-56 107th St, Queens, NY 11368, United States

Website: Louis Armstrong House Museum

