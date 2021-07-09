National Piña Colada Day 2021: 4 Places For Piña Colada in NYC + Recipe

Piña Colada Day is celebrated tomorrow, on July 10. The piña colada hails from San Juan, Puerto Rico where it was created by bartender Ramón “Monchito” Marrero at the Caribe Hilton in 1954. He mixed up a fruity blend of rum, coconut cream and pineapple juice and boom. Everyone's favorite summer treat was created.

If you like piña colada, you should definetely celebrate this day. Here are five places in New York City where good piña colada is served. Enjoy!

Piña colada. Garett Mizunaka/Unsplash

Gray's Papaya

Gray's Papaya is actually a chain of bargain all-night hot dog stands (considered among the best in New York City) in a no-frills setting. The "papaya" in the name refers to the papaya fruit drink sold at the establishment. They also sell orange, grape, piña colada, coconut champagne (non-alcoholic), and banana daiquiri (non-alcoholic) fruit drinks.

Address: 2090 Broadway, New York, NY 10023, United States

Website: Gray's Papaya

Otto’s Shrunken Head

Otto’s Shrunken Head is a rock bands, a Polynesian-esque setting and cocktails enliven this offbeat tiki bar. We suggest banana, mango or strawberry as the base flavor for a classic colada. They got great DJs throughout the week and also host a variety of Open Mics, Spoken Word/Poetry, Literary Readings, Film Screenings and have a monthly live band Karaoke night.

Address: 538 E 14th St, New York, NY 10009, United States

Website: Otto’s Shrunken Head

Tiki Chick

Tiki Chick are currently featuring steamy sips, frozen cocktails, seasonal rum punch, chicken and spam sandwiches and more. Here, everything is well decorated bringing all the tropical vibes in New York City, so nothing will stop you from coming back and actually ordering a delicious piña colada.

Address: 517 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024, United States

Website: Tiki Chick

The Rum House

The Rum House is widely recognized as one of the best cocktail bars in New York City. This is the perfect place for a nightcap, pre-theater drink or an evening of revelry in the heart of Times Square. The drink they serve isn’t really a piña colada because there is lime in this recipe and it is served in a goblet, poured over four oversize ice cubes. So it’s not a proper piña colada, yet it is excellent, no matter what you want to call it.

Address: 228 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036, United States

Website: The Rum House

Recipe

Ingredients:

Rum

Cream of coconut (not coconut cream)

Pineapple juice

Ice

Pulse all the ingredients along with a handful of ice in a blender until smooth. Pour into a tall glass and garnish as you like.

Piña colada. Humphrey Muleba/Unsplash

Tell us about your favorite cocktail in the comments.

