Redmond, WA

Sound Transit Announces $500 Million in Savings from New Federal Loans

The Urbanist

By Stephen Fesler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD4Pz_0bX9oddG00
The $500 million in savings announced by Sound Transit will help the agency continue its regional expansion plans, although more cost savings and revenue will be needed to close the current gap in funding. (Credit: The Urbanist)

Sound Transit delivered a batch of positive news today when the agency shared that it anticipates $500 million in savings from federal financing tools. Polly Trottenberg, Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), joined for the announcement in Downtown Redmond.

The $500 million in savings comes from a package of loans from the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program administered by the USDOT. Five current TIFIA loans are being refinanced along with a new TIFIA loan authorization for the Downtown Redmond Link extension that together total $3.84 billion. All of the loans benefit from historically low interest rates allowing for the large long-term savings.

Projects among the five current TIFIA loans include the Northgate Link, East Link, Lynnwood Link, and Federal Way Link extensions as well as the Operations and Maintenance Facility East project in Bellevue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7b94_0bX9oddG00
USDOT Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg announces the federal loans deal in Redmond surrounded by local, regional, and state officials. (Sound Transit)

“This is the largest package of loans that USDOT has ever approved for a single borrower,” Trottenberg said. “I think it just shows our tremendous commitment to expanding transit around the country and the growth and innovation of this region.” She also added that the full suite of projects “would be creating 30,000 jobs directly and 60,000 jobs in increased economic activity.”

Speaking on the news, too, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff heralded the deal. “This historic extension of our TIFIA partnership with USDOT will create more than $500 million in savings for our region’s taxpayers, helping us deliver the largest transit infrastructure program in the country as quickly as we can,” he said. “With our population growing and our planet warming, the stakes are high, and we are creating truly impactful benefits. We thank USDOT and our congressional delegation for their dedicated leadership toward making our transit expansions possible.”

Earlier this summer, Sound Transit had suggested savings from TIFIA loan refinancing and the new Downtown Redmond Link TIFIA loan could range from $70 million to $380 million. Yet, today’s announcement puts the savings $120 million higher than even the rosiest estimate.

These savings will certainly be helpful in financing the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) capital program that in July was assumed to have a $6.5 billion affordability gap. Today’s announcement should mean that the affordability gap will be reduced, but just how much is still unclear.

“While we’re conservatively saying the USDOT actions will provide more than $500 million in savings for taxpayers, it’s not straight-across math in terms of how the affordability gap will change,” said Geoff Patrick, Sound Transit’s Deputy Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs. “That is because some of those savings will occur during further-out years when we aren’t running up against borrowing limits. But most of the savings will go toward reducing the affordability gap, and it is certainly tremendously good news.”

Patrick also told The Urbanist that the agency would get updated financial forecasts in the fall that include savings from the TIFIA loans. That information will include the actual interests that apply to the loans when they’ve been formally closed.

While the reduced affordability gap remains unknown for the time being, savings like these are critically important to delivering ST3 projects closer to their original timelines.

This month, the agency’s board of directors approved a hybrid realignment for the ST3 program. That realignment came with two sets of adjusted project dates: affordable schedule and target schedule dates. The latter are the most robust and keep most projects on or near their original timelines, except generally where “planning delays” have pushed projects back and where parking projects have been bifurcated and pushed toward the end of the program.

Looking ahead, there will be other opportunities for Sound Transit to close its affordability gap, including individual projects competing for grants through the USDOT. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) could hasten the speed and amount of grants that the agency could become eligible for since it would essentially double the annual funding levels for the Capital Investment Grants program, which supports transit expansion projects. Sound Transit has also said that federal formula grants for the agency through Fiscal Year 2026 would increase to $360 million, which is about $50 million higher than had been assumed.

Every little bit of extra funding will make advancement of transit projects easier, particularly as the agency tries to grapple with other tools like design and construction savings.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_6127a8b885a2d0fd74ea3ea4a018bb53.blob

The Urbanist is a Seattle-based online publication seeking to examine and influence urban policies. We believe that cities provide unique opportunities for addressing the most difficult problems we face. Our website serves as a resource for sharing ideas, creating community, and improving the places we live.

Seattle, WA
631 followers
Loading

More from The Urbanist

Seattle, WA

Harrell Ducks Police Accountability Forum, Burgess Rides In to Smear González

On Monday, the Seattle Community Police Commission (CPC) announced that Bruce Harrell had declined their invitation to a mayoral candidate forum on police accountability and public safety, leading them to cancel the event. Both leading candidates are promising to increase police accountability and reduce incidents of racial bias and excessive force, but their methods vary significantly.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Metro Unveils New Station Area Maps Ahead of Northgate Link Extension Opening

A portion of the new Northgate Station area map by King County Metro. (Credit: King County) Ahead of the Northgate Link extension opening, King County Metro has quietly unveiled new area maps that will be located within light rail stations and at bus bays. The maps share some similarities to existing frequency area maps found in Downtown Seattle, but provide enhanced and streamlined details for riders. The new maps also show the fruits of Metro’s bus restructure in North Seattle, which adds some new bus routes, such as Route 20, and is aimed at improving connections to the new light rail stations — though pandemic budget tightening did cause the agency to abandon some ambitious earlier proposals, such as the crosstown Route 61.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Compassion Seattle Fires Back as Homelessness Charter Amendment Faces Second Lawsuit

Seattle voters wait for a judicial decision that will determine if the controversial city charter amendmentcriticscall an unfunded mandate masquerading as a homelessness solution will appear on the November ballot.Read full story
10 comments
Seattle, WA

New Designs Expand Possibilities for Tiny Houses as Emergency Shelter

LiteHouse Shelters' tiny houses are fully insulated and modular. Because they can be assembled into structures of different sizes, creator Brad Griffith envisions entire affordable tiny house villages constructed from his design in the future. (Credit: LiteHouse Shelters)Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle to Boost Downtown with Additional Street-Level Uses

Empty retail at Rainier Square (Photo by author) On Monday, the Seattle City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to energize Downtown Seattle and South Lake Union (SLU) with new street-level uses. This effort hopes to help Downtown and South Lake Union recover from the pandemic-induced recession by filling vacancies and promoting active streets. The legislation also offers an opportunity to reshape the two neighborhoods with new services that better cater to their burgeoning residential populations.Read full story
6 comments
Seattle, WA

2021 Primary Precinct Results Show Familiar Rich vs Rent-burdened Battle Lines

Mayoral candidates Bruce Harrell and Lorena González advanced to the General. (Photos courtesy of campaigns) King County Elections finalized Primary Election results on Tuesday and Seattle’s data wizards quickly went to work conjuring maps showing precinct-level results. What emerged was a familiar pattern: left-wing candidates dominated in Seattle’s urban villages, the densest neighborhoods where much of the city’s growth has been funneled by zoning and land use policy.Read full story
Issaquah, WA

Fast Growing Issaquah Plans for More Density – and Sprawl

A look at many Issaquah Highland developments (Photo by Author) With their Central Issaquah Plan, zoning updates, and planned communities, in recent years the City of Issaquah has experienced a steady increase in new development, mostly in the form of townhome and apartment housing. In accordance with the city’s zoning map, the development is primarily happening within the Central Issaquah, Newport, Olde Town, Talus, and Issaquah Highlands areas. A handful of other small clusters also have seen or are seeing significant housing development, and Squak Mountain and South Cove are two examples that fit this trend.Read full story
Pierce County, WA

Pierce Transit Plans ‘Stream’ BRT Expansion, Bus Lane Cutbacks on First Line

Nighttime rendering of the suspension station option. (Pierce Transit) Pierce Transit is advancing its new bus rapid transit (BRT) program, Stream, with a first line planned from Tacoma to Spanaway that the agency hopes will encourage further expansions. In June, the Pierce Transit board of commissioners approved a study that could bring four more Stream lines into service by 2040. But the initial line continues to stagger as the Pacific Avenue/SR-7 design advances. Cutbacks over the past two years have trimmed backexclusive right-of-way mileage. Those changes could reduce operational speeds and reliability on the corridor, but Pierce Transit thinks targeted investments will do the job.Read full story
Seattle, WA

SDOT Rolling Out Emergency Bus Lane During the Montlake Bridge Closure

An emergency bus lane on Campus Parkway should help keep buses moving during the Montlake Bridge closure and could improve reliability of buses on other streets in the University District. (Photo by The Urbanist)Read full story
Seattle, WA

Study Ranks U.S. Cities by '15-Minute City' Pedestrianization Potential

A group of pedestrians and cyclists files down the narrow sidewalk of busy Boren Avenue in Seattle. Seattle and other cities identified in a recent study as "promising" future 15-minute cities will need to make investments in safe walking and rolling infrastructure. (Photo by author)Read full story
4 comments
King County, WA

Sound Transit Proposes Cutting Pedestrian Access to Trim Stride I-405 BRT Costs

A rendering of an I-405 Stride bus rapid transit station.Sound Transit. Sound Transit boardmembers received an update on the Stride I-405 and SR-522/NE 145th St projects on Thursday — just one week after the board approved major realignment of the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) capital program. Among the highlights of the update were ways that the agency is trying to cut Stride project costs to deliver projects within affordable budgets.Read full story
Seattle, WA

What It Would Take for Seattle to Lead on Climate

Electric buses can jumpstart the process of weaning Seattle off fossil fuel based transportation. (Photo by Doug Trumm) The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a report on Monday underscoring its past warnings that governments must act decisively and immediately to stave off climate catastrophe. Although many American leaders issued remarks in response, few could boast of having taken tangible actions to meaningfully change our current course — among them Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Will Sizzling Heat Finally Spur Seattle to Act on Tree Canopy Protections?

One block off busy Broadway Avenue in Capitol Hill, street trees bring greenery to an area of dense apartments and courtyard cottages. (Photo by author) Urban Forest Commission Chair Weston Brinkley weighs in on why Seattle needs to act and what can be done to better protect the city’s urban trees.Read full story
1 comments
Renton, WA

Metro’s Via To Transit Service Expanding to More Hubs, Adding Renton and Skyway

Via to Transit promotional postcard. (King County) King County Metro has announced that Via to Transit, an on-demand rideshare service, will expand to new areas and serve more “hubs” throughout Southeast Seattle, Renton, and Tukwila. The service expansion goes into effect today.Read full story
Snohomish County, WA

Help Snohomish County Shape Future Light Rail Communities

Mariner Station concept art. (Courtesy of Snohomish County) On August 3rd, Snohomish County returned with a 2021 Summer Survey to continue their light rail planning process. When we last covered Snohomish County’s Light Rail Communities project in fall 2020, the County was seeking input on housing in urban unincorporated Snohomish County and presented data on housing density acceptability and affordability. This time around, the County is seeking feedback on form-based code, or land use development regulations that craft a specific urban form. Design preferences for parking, tree canopy, streets, and sidewalks are among the many elements of urban landscapes that the 2021 Summer Survey hopes to elucidate.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle Parks Vaunts Golf Courses as Urban Wildlife Habitat, But Some Cry Foul

The fences ringing Jackson Park Golf Course limit humans and some wildlife from accessing the land. Seattle Parks recently tried to rebrand its golf courses as valuable habitat for urban wildlife, a move that ignited criticism. (Photo by Doug Trumm)Read full story
6 comments
Seattle, WA

Uptown Streetscape Changes Come Together In Advance of Arena’s Reopening

Construction at the Seattle Center Arena, now dubbed Climate Pledge Arena.Ryan Packer. With less than three months until the opening of Climate Pledge Arena, almost entirely rebuilt compared to its former iteration as Key Arena, you might actually notice more activity on the streets surrounding the arena than you would by attempting to peek through the construction barricades at the site. A laundry list of transportation improvements intended to prioritize certain modes and mitigate traffic arriving in the neighborhood for events are all coming together in advance of the first events, to be held close to the first Seattle Kraken home hockey game versus the Vancouver Canucks on October 23rd.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Progressive Trend Emerging in Late Primary Election Returns

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy is running for Seattle City Attorney. (Photo courtesy of campaign) Primary results have been a Rorschach test for pundits, with moderates divining a moderate resurgence and lefties seeing progressives well-positioned. Late returns have strongly favored progressives.Read full story
6 comments
Seattle, WA

Most Seattleites Are Willing to Pay More to Speed Up Link Light Rail Expansion, New Poll Shows

A view of the new elevated section of track near Northgate Station with light rail vehicle testing. Seattle voters continue to show support for expanding Link light rail. (Sound Transit)Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy