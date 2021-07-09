Seattle, WA

Why the Port of Seattle Is Needlessly Flooding Belltown with Exhaust Fumes

The Urbanist

By Ryan Packer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEIiU_0asMboya00
Bell Street Pier 66 with a Norwegian Cruise Line Ship, 2018. (Port of Seattle)

In February of 2020, with the coronavirus impacting the cruise industry in Asia, there was a brief moment when it looked like the Seattle cruise industry would get a benefit from what wasn’t clearly a worldwide pandemic at that time. Celebrity Cruises’ ship the Millennium would be diverted from Singapore and start the Seattle and Alaska cruise season early. Those planned April sailings never happened, of course, as Covid-19 cancelled the entire 2020 Alaska cruise season in late March. But at the time, the Port of Seattle’s Director of Cruise Operations, Michael McLaughlin, noted one benefit of the Millennium‘s planned visit to Seattle. “It will be the first Celebrity-branded ship to connect to shore power,” McLaughlin told the Puget Sound Business Journal at the time.

Shore power allows the ship to plug into the local electrical grid; without it the cruise ship is essentially using the same power system that it does at sea, emitting all of the carbon and diesel fumes that come along with it. The Millennium was being retrofitted to run on shore power before it arrived in Los Angeles, a few stops before arriving in Seattle. At the time, Celebrity touted this improvement in a press document. “This will allow us to benefit from the great shore power resource available at the Port of Los Angeles and ensure that we continue to make strides towards minimising [sic] our impact on this beautiful planet,” the document stated.

But that retrofit never occurred as more plans were upended by the pandemic. And when the Millennium calls on Seattle this summer, 11 of its 12 planned sailings will be at Pier 66 in Belltown, which doesn’t have shore power capabilities. Unlike in Los Angeles, utilizing shore power is not seen as a prerequisite for serving the Port of Seattle.

The reason for these restrictions are clear: cruise ship emissions are particularly nasty. While power-generating systems vary by ship, cruise ships burn heavy fuel oil, which is the dirtiest of fossil fuels, for propulsion and most do not have diesel particulate filters or catalytic converters to clean the exhaust. Because heavy fuel oil is so high in sulfur, one study found that in the European Union, Carnival cruise lines alone produced ten times more disease-causing sulfur dioxide than the 260 million cars on the continent. In lieu of separate power generators, some cruise ships simply run their heavy fuel oil engines to produce power when docked. A large cruise ship can burn as much as 80,000 gallons of fuel per day when travelling at full speed.

The Port of Seattle has added shore power capabilities on both of its two cruise berths at the Pier 91 terminal in Interbay, but is still working on adding the ability to connect to shore power at its third berth at Pier 66. According to the Port of Seattle, shore power capabilities will not be ready until the start of the 2023 cruise season, nearly two years away. That’s one additional year of diesel emissions impacting Belltown residents and visitors on top of this one. One ship utilizing shore power at Pier 91 avoids the emissions equivalent to “an average car driving from Seattle to New York 30 times,” according to the Port of Seattle. For the 2021 season, there are 29 sailings currently scheduled at Pier 66 across three separate cruise ships, to say nothing of the prep work currently underway as the ships conduct trial runs in advance of the start of the season on July 19th.

The Norwegian Encore is another of the three ships scheduled to call on Pier 66. In 2015, Norwegian Cruise Lines signed a 15-year agreement with the Port of Seattle; two years later a revamped Pier 66 opened after a $30 million renovation split between the port and the cruise line. Except, the Encore is fully shore power capable, emissions that could be captured if the ship were berthed at Pier 91 instead.

Port of Seattle spokesperson Peter McGraw said Terminal 91 is only being utilized for one ship loading or unloading passengers at any one time. That means its capacity is significantly reduced compared to normal years, even though Terminal 91 could accommodate most of the 2021 cruise traffic on its own- in 2019, it accommodated 148 sailings. This year it’s set to see only 53. That means Pier 66, without shore power capabilities, is set to actually see a larger percentage of total Seattle cruise traffic in 2021 than it did in 2019. Even if a ship weren’t equipped with shore power capabilities, moving it from Pier 66 to Pier 91 could reduce the impact seen on an adjacent high-density residential neighborhood in Belltown; Pier 91 is much more removed from residential areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qz6Fi_0asMboya00
Cruise ship sailings by location, 2019 and 2021.

Could more ships utilizing Pier 66 have been pressured into retrofitting with shore power capabilities in order to utilize Port of Seattle facilities and had their locations shifted to Pier 91? Could Norwegian Cruise Lines have accommodated the fact that a climate emergency might mean they won’t get to use Pier 66 until it sees shore power in 2023? These are good policy questions to consider as half of the Port of Seattle Commission seeks reelection this year and the candidates uniformly tout their environmental credentials as they open the doors to sending diesel fumes into Belltown’s streets.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_6127a8b885a2d0fd74ea3ea4a018bb53.blob

The Urbanist is a Seattle-based online publication seeking to examine and influence urban policies. We believe that cities provide unique opportunities for addressing the most difficult problems we face. Our website serves as a resource for sharing ideas, creating community, and improving the places we live.

Seattle, WA
534 followers
Loading

More from The Urbanist

Seattle, WA

Work Starts on Railroad Way Pedestrian and Bike Space Near SoDo Stadiums

Railroad Way is envisioned as a new pedestrian corridor between Alaskan Way and Lumen Field. (City of Seattle) The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says work will start this month on one of the final pieces of the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program: completing connections to city streets around the SR-99 tunnel’s south portal. This spring, WSDOT awarded a $25 million contract to complete a number of projects that will wrap up work on that end of the tunnel project, including a repaving of S Dearborn Street, and a rebuilding of 1st Avenue S and S Charles Street near Lumen Field. But some other projects focused on increasing bike and pedestrian connectivity around the stadiums have likely not gotten as much attention as some of the more high-profile projects on the central waterfront.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Sound Transit Emphasizes Express Bus Service in Tacoma and Federal Way in 2022 Proposal

ST Express buses at Sumner Station, including Route 578 to Federal Way and Seattle. (The Urbanist) ST Express bus service is a big focus for improvement in Sound Transit’s 2022 service proposal. Next year, all-day frequencies are poised to improve across many routes to provide more consistency across time of day and on weekends. Sound Transit is also proposing improved frequencies on the Tacoma T Line and restoration of trips on the Sounder S Line next year. However, the Link 1 Line and Sounder N Line are seemingly left out in the proposals for added service.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Centrists Turn to Old Formula: Crime Fears and More Money for Cops

Bruce Harrell signed four executive orders during his five-day stint as Mayor. (City of Seattle) The progressive wing of Seattle politics is having a vigorous debate about the future of the city with plenty of new policy ideas bouncing around. So, what’s going on in the center and right-wing politics? It’s hard to find anything new, but certainly the age-old issue of crime (and specifically getting tough on it) is rearing its head this primary season.Read full story
Washington State

Walla Walla: A Washington City Without Single-Family-Only Zoning

A view of Main Street in Walla Walla. (The Urbanist) Walla Walla flew under the radar in 2018 when the city adopted zoning changes entirely eliminating single-family zones. These zoning changes alongside the new city comprehensive plan went by without much fanfare after a nearly two-year process, despite the sweeping reforms for a city of about 33,000 residents.Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle Must End Single-Family Zoning to Create an Equitable Housing System

Single-family homes in West Woodland. (Photo by Doug Trumm) This morning the Seattle City Council's land use committee took up Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s proposal to rename Seattle’s single-family zoning as “Neighborhood Residential.” It’s just a first step in breaking the hold of exclusionary zoning that is making it very hard for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) and younger generations to find housing in the city that they can afford. Many more steps toward housing justice will need to follow, but this first step is still significant and it’s a long time coming.Read full story
12 comments
Seattle, WA

Green River Trail Extension Would Further a Regional Bike Connection in South Park

South Park's connections to the Green River Trail leave much to be desired. (Photo by Ryan Packer) The Green River Trail is one of the longest regional trails in Washington, covering more than 19 miles through south King County through cities like Kent and Tukwila. It also connects directly with the south line of the regional Interurban Trail, allowing trail users to access places like Auburn, Pacific, and Algona. The Green River Trail’s north end gets tantalizingly close to Seattle, but currently accessing the trail from the north requires dealing with W Marginal Place, a frontage road to State Route 99, where freight traffic can be heavy and there is no separated facility for bikes.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Hybrid Approach Salvaging Timelines for Sound Transit 3 Projects Could Solve Realignment Woes

A Link light rail train at University Street Station downtown.Stephen Fesler. A hybrid approach that could partially or fully salvage Sound Transit 3 (ST3) project delivery timelines may become the preferred realignment plan. On Thursday, King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci unveiled the plan with Kent Keel, Chair of the Sound Transit Board of Directors, at the monthly board meeting. The hybrid approach is described as a “tightrope with a safety net” that could keep many projects on their voter-approved timelines, except where “planning delays” and other factors might still require pushing delivery dates backward. New amendments proposed by boardmembers were also released ahead of the meeting, which would mostly be better for riders — though one amendment would decidedly hurt them.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Sawant, Black Faith Leaders Call for Reparations to Rectify Seattle’s Racist Housing Practices

New Hope Senior Pastor Robert Jeffrey Sr. raised a call for reparations at a Wednesday press conference along with Councilmember Kshama Sawant. (Photo by Seattle Channel) Last summer when Councilmember Kshama Sawant stood on the steps of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Seattle’s Central District, she called on the City to fund 1,000 new affordable housing units over three years for “historic residents and those displaced” from the neighborhood, which for decades was home to the largest Black community in the Pacific Northwest.Read full story
58 comments
Snohomish, WA

Puget Sound Regional Council Housing Strategy Seeks to Galvanize Action

Regional Housing Strategy Draft cover page. (Courtesy of PSRC) In July, the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) released their draft three-pronged Regional Housing Strategy (RHS). The strategy is to be a collection of regional and local measures to preserve, improve, and expand the region’s housing inventory. It hopes to encourage fair and equal access to housing for the region’s residents with a range of affordable, accessible, healthy, and safe housing options. Work on the strategy kicked off in winter 2020 and will be finalized this fall.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Metro Outlines Bus Service Restorations in October and Beyond

Buses on Third Avenue in Downtown Seattle.Stephen Fesler. King County Metro is continuing to boost bus service via three rounds of service restorations. Changes coming in October and March will bring the agency back very close to pre-pandemic levels. A final round of service restorations is expected in September 2022. Metro also appears poised to stave off — or at least continue to forestall — a fiscal cliff that would otherwise require deep service cuts in the years ahead and could begin to focus on more targeted investments in the bus system.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Environmental Advocates Condemn the Return of Cruise Ships to Seattle

Activists are holding a rally for a “Cruise-Free Salish Sea” 1pm to 3pm today at Pier 66. Advocates are calling on the Port of Seattle to "envision a cruise-free Salish Sea." Organizers 350 Seattle, Cruise Control Seattle, and Extinction Rebellion oppose the cruise industry's pollution, health hazards, and exploitative labor practices. (Credit: Austin Smith)Read full story
7 comments
Seattle, WA

Will Electorate Blame Mayor Durkan for Four Years of Mismanagement?

Mayor Durkan stands next to SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe to take questions on West Seattle Bridge. (City of Seattle) Don’t say we didn’t warn you. The Urbanist has been highlighting the blunders of the Durkan administration from the campaign to year one to her recent fall from grace over violating public records law while botching the City’s response to police brutality protests. Recent polling suggests Seattle voters are quite convinced the city is on the wrong track — by a historic margin, in fact. What they’re less decisive about — surprisingly — is who to blame.Read full story
12 comments
Seattle, WA

Rebuilt Fairview Avenue Bridge Opens Saturday with Walking and Rolling Event

The new Fairview Ave bridge taking shape earlier this month. (Photo by Mark Ostrow) After years of construction and reroutes for people using all modes, the replacement for the Fairview Avenue N is finally about to open. The new seismically sound bridge replaces the only timber bridge that was part of an arterial street in the entire city. On Sunday, the new bridge will open to vehicle traffic, eliminating the detour via Aloha Street to Eastlake Avenue that people biking, walking, driving, or riding the Route 70 bus have had to take since 2019. Before that though, on Saturday, July 24th, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is holding an opening ceremony where people outside of motor vehicles can check out the bridge for two hours, from 9:30am to 11:30am.Read full story
Seattle, WA

It’s Time to Overhaul Design Review

With Covid-19, Design Review has moved to an online format. Housing in the pipeline stills need to continue to be built. (City of Seattle) Fifteen housing advocates applied for 15 open seats on Seattle’s design review boards this winter. A public records request revealed that all 15 were shut out as the City opted instead to appoint mostly architects with connections to major firms or past or current board members, even in seats set aside for non-architects. For housing advocates, that rejection underscored how at odds the review program is with their goals.Read full story
Seattle, WA

To Achieve Tree Equity, the U.S. Must Plant 522 Million Trees in Urban Areas

RecentdatapublishedbythenonprofitAmericanForestsshowsstarkracialandeconomicinequityintreecanopycoverage.HowdidtheEvergreenStatecomparetonationaltrends?. This busy stretch of Broadway Avenue E. in Capitol Hill benefits from the presence of street trees. The Tree Equity Score, created by nonprofit American Forests, strives to quantify whether urban areas have equitable distribution of tree canopy. The particular census block group where the photo was taken has a perfect score of 100. (Photo by author)Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Sound Transit 3 Affordability Gap Shrinks by $1.4 Billion, but Difficult Decisions Remain

The financial outlook for Sound Transit has greatly improved over the second quarter of the year. On Thursday, the Sound Transit board of directors were briefed on updated financial projections. Helped by an improving economy, the affordability gap through 2041 for Sound Transit 3 (ST3) has come down another $1.4 billion since April. The affordability gap now stands at $6.5 billion; earlier this year, it was as much as $11.5 billion. With the new financial projections, realignment of the ST3 program could be a little easier and perhaps a little less painful.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

King County Sets 2044 Growth Targets with Seattle and Bellevue at the Top

Read full story
Seattle, WA

U District Development Spree Part 3 — Highrises Spread into UW Campus

Cranes loom just north of West Campus (Photo by Author) With highrises emerging from the University District, neighboring University of Washington (UW) is also preparing to join in on the developing skyline. Of the four divisions that the University of Washington uses to geographically partition its large footprint, West Campus is slated for the most interesting and taller changes. This is partly due to its more liberal zoning, but also its closeness with the rest of the city. The separation by 15th Ave NE with the rest of the campus often makes this part of campus feel more like the University District and the height limits are more akin, too.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle Black Faith Leaders Urge Mayor Durkan Against Signing Amended Density Bonus Bill

Critics are demanding a return to the higher 80% AMI threshold for affordable housing developed on land owned by religious institutions. Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in Seattle's Central District is an example of a Black church seeking to use its valuable land to benefit its community through affordable housing. The Nehemiah Initiative in partnership with the University of Washington studied develop scenarios for the church. Overall, their research has found that projects that are financially viable with income requirements at 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) requirements fall into bankruptcy at 60% of AMI. (Photo by author)Read full story
3 comments
Snohomish County, WA

Community Transit Sets Stage for Swift Orange Line, Charts 34% Service Growth

A new bus rapid transit line is coming to Snohomish County by 2024, joining two other lines already in service. Along with it, significant service growth across the Community Transit bus network is planned, rising more than 30%. This is quite a rebound for an agency that had its very high hopes dashed by the pandemic.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy