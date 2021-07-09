Amtrak Cuts Deal with Siemens for 'Venture' Trainsets, Replacing Cascades Equipment

The Urbanist

By Stephen Fesler

Amtrak has cut a major $7.3 billion deal with Siemens Mobility, a Germany-based manufacturer, to produce 83 trainsets at its Sacramento, California plant. The contract will rejuvenate the aging national passenger railroad company with modern equipment, replacing nearly 40% of the fleet by the early 2030s. A portion of the new trainsets will be coming to the Pacific Northwest and operate on Amtrak Cascades. Alongside this, Amtrak will invest $2 billion to improve facilities throughout the system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jvbem_0as70aOs00

In April, Amtrak announced that it had selected Siemens as the winning bidder to produce new trainsets, but had not yet finalized a contract nor disclosed the trainset model to be procured. However, Amtrak’s announcement this week confirms that the Siemens Venture series trainsets are to be purchased. This model is already owned and operated by Brightline in Florida and several state-supported Amtrak contractors, including the San Joaquins (California) and Hiawatha (Illinois and Wisconsin), have purchased it.

In a statement yesterday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) rail director, Ron Pate, welcomed the news. “We look forward to the delivery of the new trains for Amtrak Cascades service. They will enhance the passenger experience on one of the most beautiful train routes in the country,” he said. “Since our trains will be the first off the assembly line, it’s exciting they’ll be unveiled in the Pacific Northwest.”

Siemens is due to begin delivery of trainsets in 2024. With the first batch coming to the Pacific Northwest, revenue service with passengers could start in 2025 and 2026 once the trains have gone through testing. That is partially predicated on funding though. The new equipment is expected to cost WSDOT about $150 million, which has so far secured about $72.5 million in funding. The bulk of that funding is from federal and state sources, but $25 million has come from insurance as a result of the fatal December 2017 derailment near DuPont. Congress has also appropriated $200 million for national procurement of new fleet equipment, but Amtrak is optimistic that bills to reauthorize transportation funding and President Joe Biden’s expansive infrastructure plan will pass. These bills could ultimately help close much of the difference, but the state and provincial governments in Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia could also help cost-share.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlLza_0as70aOs00
Another exterior view of Venture coach, this one in Brightline livery. (Phillip Pessar / Wikipedia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXcRe_0as70aOs00
Venture coach in Amtrak San Joaquins livery. (State of California)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGQv2_0as70aOs00
Interior of a Venture coach on Brightline. (Phillip Pessar / Wikipedia)

A total of 48 coaches are part of the Cascades order, which is more than enough to create six-coach trains capable of carrying 350 passengers; the average Cascades Talgo trainset has much lower carrying capacity between 244 and 280 passengers. However, the Venture equipment is flexible, allowing for additional coaches to be added to trainsets, if desired. This could allow Cascades to run larger trainsets to meet peak demand when warranted. In addition, Cascades will use the eight Siemens SC-44 Charger locomotives that Washington and Oregon already own.

The new Venture coaches will come with two classes — business and economy — as well as the standard accoutrements for baggage storage, dining space, and a café. However, Siemens touts a long list of great features that passengers may come to appreciate: “The latest trains will feature comfortable seating, individual power outlets and USB ports, onboard Wifi, enhanced lighting and panoramic windows, a more contemporary food service experience, including self-service options, as well as state-of-the-art customer trip information, digital seat reservation system, and navigation display systems.”

The latter features of the Siemens list especially stand out. Knowing where the train is in relation to a destination is something virtually every passenger wants, but something that Cascades has largely not provided. The digital seat reservation system is also intriguing since modern train systems often are able to digitally indicate with light-up signs where a passenger will sit and sell tickets for seats for segments of a trip that are not already booked. Amtrak, however, uses an inefficient and old school system of blocking seats for the whole corridor even if a passenger is only riding from Centralia to Portland. The current Amtrak system also doesn’t provide seat assignments at ticket purchase, which necessitates passengers arriving early to the station and often creating boarding chaos.

Other features that Siemens has highlighted include accessibility and health: “The trains were designed with the latest health and safety standards, including enhanced HVAC, touchless restroom controls, and automated steps. In addition, they will be designed with Amtrak’s new standard of enhanced accessible features, including inductive hearing loops, accessible restrooms and vestibules, accessible Food Service car, and lifts for customers with reduced mobility, including wheelchair users.”

As far as top speed, the Venture trainsets are capable of running at 120 mph. Tracks along the Cascades corridor, however, are currently rated for a maximum speed of 79 mph. So the new equipment won’t change speeds on the corridor for now, but there is a possibility that with additional upgrades the fleet will be able attain its potential. Additionally, Venture trainsets are designed to handle the many curves of the Cascades corridor well and functionally operate at the same or higher speeds as Cascades’ Talgo equipment. This is important because Talgo trainsets were designed with special tilting capabilities for curves, allowing trains to operate at higher speeds and provide more comfort to passengers. However, the lack of tilting technology on Venture trains should essentially go unnoticed by passengers and provide similar journey times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15S07a_0as70aOs00
The Amtrak Connect US map showing the existing and planned expansion of the national passenger rail system. (Amtrak)

Under the contract terms with Siemens, Amtrak has options for another 130 trainsets down the road, if executed, to support the company’s big growth plans. The Amtrak Connect US plan calls for service expansion and improvements to 25 existing routes and 39 new routes. This would expand service to 160 new communities in addition to the 525 communities currently served. As part of this, the plan identifies Washington and Oregon goals for 13 daily roundtrips between Seattle and Portland, six daily roundtrips between Portland and Eugene, and four daily roundtrips between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia.

For now, Cascades passengers will have to be content with Talgo 8 and Horizon trainsets — the latter of which are stand-ins for Talgo 6 equipment decommissioned after the December 2017 derailment — and meager service levels. The extended Canadian border closure has left service on the Cascades corridor somewhat limited, despite recent service restorations. Until the border reopens, the two daily roundtrips between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia remain suspended. However, there are three daily roundtrips between Seattle and Portland on Cascades with two of those extending as far as Eugene. Amtrak Coast Starlight and Empire Builder services are also running once daily trips across Washington and Oregon.

But just when Amtrak services will return to the Point Defiance Bypass — an inland set of tracks between Tacoma and the Nisqually Valley — remains unknown. In April, Sound Transit briefed the Washington State Transportation Commission on the tracks — which are owned by Sound Transit — and noted that the agency hadn’t set a reactivation date of the corridor for use by Amtrak because the safety certification process hadn’t yet been completed. Although, the positive train control system that automatically slows and stops train — if necessary for imminent safety — has been installed. When the bypass does open, it will save 10 minutes per trip, improve reliability, and allow for additional trips on the Cascades corridor. In fact, opening of the bypass is a prerequisite for increasing daily roundtrips between Seattle and Portland to six. But will it be this year?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_6127a8b885a2d0fd74ea3ea4a018bb53.blob

The Urbanist is a Seattle-based online publication seeking to examine and influence urban policies. We believe that cities provide unique opportunities for addressing the most difficult problems we face. Our website serves as a resource for sharing ideas, creating community, and improving the places we live.

Seattle, WA
534 followers
Loading

More from The Urbanist

Seattle, WA

Work Starts on Railroad Way Pedestrian and Bike Space Near SoDo Stadiums

Railroad Way is envisioned as a new pedestrian corridor between Alaskan Way and Lumen Field. (City of Seattle) The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says work will start this month on one of the final pieces of the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program: completing connections to city streets around the SR-99 tunnel’s south portal. This spring, WSDOT awarded a $25 million contract to complete a number of projects that will wrap up work on that end of the tunnel project, including a repaving of S Dearborn Street, and a rebuilding of 1st Avenue S and S Charles Street near Lumen Field. But some other projects focused on increasing bike and pedestrian connectivity around the stadiums have likely not gotten as much attention as some of the more high-profile projects on the central waterfront.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Sound Transit Emphasizes Express Bus Service in Tacoma and Federal Way in 2022 Proposal

ST Express buses at Sumner Station, including Route 578 to Federal Way and Seattle. (The Urbanist) ST Express bus service is a big focus for improvement in Sound Transit’s 2022 service proposal. Next year, all-day frequencies are poised to improve across many routes to provide more consistency across time of day and on weekends. Sound Transit is also proposing improved frequencies on the Tacoma T Line and restoration of trips on the Sounder S Line next year. However, the Link 1 Line and Sounder N Line are seemingly left out in the proposals for added service.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Centrists Turn to Old Formula: Crime Fears and More Money for Cops

Bruce Harrell signed four executive orders during his five-day stint as Mayor. (City of Seattle) The progressive wing of Seattle politics is having a vigorous debate about the future of the city with plenty of new policy ideas bouncing around. So, what’s going on in the center and right-wing politics? It’s hard to find anything new, but certainly the age-old issue of crime (and specifically getting tough on it) is rearing its head this primary season.Read full story
Washington State

Walla Walla: A Washington City Without Single-Family-Only Zoning

A view of Main Street in Walla Walla. (The Urbanist) Walla Walla flew under the radar in 2018 when the city adopted zoning changes entirely eliminating single-family zones. These zoning changes alongside the new city comprehensive plan went by without much fanfare after a nearly two-year process, despite the sweeping reforms for a city of about 33,000 residents.Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle Must End Single-Family Zoning to Create an Equitable Housing System

Single-family homes in West Woodland. (Photo by Doug Trumm) This morning the Seattle City Council's land use committee took up Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s proposal to rename Seattle’s single-family zoning as “Neighborhood Residential.” It’s just a first step in breaking the hold of exclusionary zoning that is making it very hard for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) and younger generations to find housing in the city that they can afford. Many more steps toward housing justice will need to follow, but this first step is still significant and it’s a long time coming.Read full story
12 comments
Seattle, WA

Green River Trail Extension Would Further a Regional Bike Connection in South Park

South Park's connections to the Green River Trail leave much to be desired. (Photo by Ryan Packer) The Green River Trail is one of the longest regional trails in Washington, covering more than 19 miles through south King County through cities like Kent and Tukwila. It also connects directly with the south line of the regional Interurban Trail, allowing trail users to access places like Auburn, Pacific, and Algona. The Green River Trail’s north end gets tantalizingly close to Seattle, but currently accessing the trail from the north requires dealing with W Marginal Place, a frontage road to State Route 99, where freight traffic can be heavy and there is no separated facility for bikes.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Hybrid Approach Salvaging Timelines for Sound Transit 3 Projects Could Solve Realignment Woes

A Link light rail train at University Street Station downtown.Stephen Fesler. A hybrid approach that could partially or fully salvage Sound Transit 3 (ST3) project delivery timelines may become the preferred realignment plan. On Thursday, King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci unveiled the plan with Kent Keel, Chair of the Sound Transit Board of Directors, at the monthly board meeting. The hybrid approach is described as a “tightrope with a safety net” that could keep many projects on their voter-approved timelines, except where “planning delays” and other factors might still require pushing delivery dates backward. New amendments proposed by boardmembers were also released ahead of the meeting, which would mostly be better for riders — though one amendment would decidedly hurt them.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Sawant, Black Faith Leaders Call for Reparations to Rectify Seattle’s Racist Housing Practices

New Hope Senior Pastor Robert Jeffrey Sr. raised a call for reparations at a Wednesday press conference along with Councilmember Kshama Sawant. (Photo by Seattle Channel) Last summer when Councilmember Kshama Sawant stood on the steps of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Seattle’s Central District, she called on the City to fund 1,000 new affordable housing units over three years for “historic residents and those displaced” from the neighborhood, which for decades was home to the largest Black community in the Pacific Northwest.Read full story
58 comments
Snohomish, WA

Puget Sound Regional Council Housing Strategy Seeks to Galvanize Action

Regional Housing Strategy Draft cover page. (Courtesy of PSRC) In July, the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) released their draft three-pronged Regional Housing Strategy (RHS). The strategy is to be a collection of regional and local measures to preserve, improve, and expand the region’s housing inventory. It hopes to encourage fair and equal access to housing for the region’s residents with a range of affordable, accessible, healthy, and safe housing options. Work on the strategy kicked off in winter 2020 and will be finalized this fall.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Metro Outlines Bus Service Restorations in October and Beyond

Buses on Third Avenue in Downtown Seattle.Stephen Fesler. King County Metro is continuing to boost bus service via three rounds of service restorations. Changes coming in October and March will bring the agency back very close to pre-pandemic levels. A final round of service restorations is expected in September 2022. Metro also appears poised to stave off — or at least continue to forestall — a fiscal cliff that would otherwise require deep service cuts in the years ahead and could begin to focus on more targeted investments in the bus system.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Environmental Advocates Condemn the Return of Cruise Ships to Seattle

Activists are holding a rally for a “Cruise-Free Salish Sea” 1pm to 3pm today at Pier 66. Advocates are calling on the Port of Seattle to "envision a cruise-free Salish Sea." Organizers 350 Seattle, Cruise Control Seattle, and Extinction Rebellion oppose the cruise industry's pollution, health hazards, and exploitative labor practices. (Credit: Austin Smith)Read full story
7 comments
Seattle, WA

Will Electorate Blame Mayor Durkan for Four Years of Mismanagement?

Mayor Durkan stands next to SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe to take questions on West Seattle Bridge. (City of Seattle) Don’t say we didn’t warn you. The Urbanist has been highlighting the blunders of the Durkan administration from the campaign to year one to her recent fall from grace over violating public records law while botching the City’s response to police brutality protests. Recent polling suggests Seattle voters are quite convinced the city is on the wrong track — by a historic margin, in fact. What they’re less decisive about — surprisingly — is who to blame.Read full story
12 comments
Seattle, WA

Rebuilt Fairview Avenue Bridge Opens Saturday with Walking and Rolling Event

The new Fairview Ave bridge taking shape earlier this month. (Photo by Mark Ostrow) After years of construction and reroutes for people using all modes, the replacement for the Fairview Avenue N is finally about to open. The new seismically sound bridge replaces the only timber bridge that was part of an arterial street in the entire city. On Sunday, the new bridge will open to vehicle traffic, eliminating the detour via Aloha Street to Eastlake Avenue that people biking, walking, driving, or riding the Route 70 bus have had to take since 2019. Before that though, on Saturday, July 24th, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is holding an opening ceremony where people outside of motor vehicles can check out the bridge for two hours, from 9:30am to 11:30am.Read full story
Seattle, WA

It’s Time to Overhaul Design Review

With Covid-19, Design Review has moved to an online format. Housing in the pipeline stills need to continue to be built. (City of Seattle) Fifteen housing advocates applied for 15 open seats on Seattle’s design review boards this winter. A public records request revealed that all 15 were shut out as the City opted instead to appoint mostly architects with connections to major firms or past or current board members, even in seats set aside for non-architects. For housing advocates, that rejection underscored how at odds the review program is with their goals.Read full story
Seattle, WA

To Achieve Tree Equity, the U.S. Must Plant 522 Million Trees in Urban Areas

RecentdatapublishedbythenonprofitAmericanForestsshowsstarkracialandeconomicinequityintreecanopycoverage.HowdidtheEvergreenStatecomparetonationaltrends?. This busy stretch of Broadway Avenue E. in Capitol Hill benefits from the presence of street trees. The Tree Equity Score, created by nonprofit American Forests, strives to quantify whether urban areas have equitable distribution of tree canopy. The particular census block group where the photo was taken has a perfect score of 100. (Photo by author)Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Sound Transit 3 Affordability Gap Shrinks by $1.4 Billion, but Difficult Decisions Remain

The financial outlook for Sound Transit has greatly improved over the second quarter of the year. On Thursday, the Sound Transit board of directors were briefed on updated financial projections. Helped by an improving economy, the affordability gap through 2041 for Sound Transit 3 (ST3) has come down another $1.4 billion since April. The affordability gap now stands at $6.5 billion; earlier this year, it was as much as $11.5 billion. With the new financial projections, realignment of the ST3 program could be a little easier and perhaps a little less painful.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

King County Sets 2044 Growth Targets with Seattle and Bellevue at the Top

Read full story
Seattle, WA

U District Development Spree Part 3 — Highrises Spread into UW Campus

Cranes loom just north of West Campus (Photo by Author) With highrises emerging from the University District, neighboring University of Washington (UW) is also preparing to join in on the developing skyline. Of the four divisions that the University of Washington uses to geographically partition its large footprint, West Campus is slated for the most interesting and taller changes. This is partly due to its more liberal zoning, but also its closeness with the rest of the city. The separation by 15th Ave NE with the rest of the campus often makes this part of campus feel more like the University District and the height limits are more akin, too.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle Black Faith Leaders Urge Mayor Durkan Against Signing Amended Density Bonus Bill

Critics are demanding a return to the higher 80% AMI threshold for affordable housing developed on land owned by religious institutions. Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in Seattle's Central District is an example of a Black church seeking to use its valuable land to benefit its community through affordable housing. The Nehemiah Initiative in partnership with the University of Washington studied develop scenarios for the church. Overall, their research has found that projects that are financially viable with income requirements at 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) requirements fall into bankruptcy at 60% of AMI. (Photo by author)Read full story
3 comments
Snohomish County, WA

Community Transit Sets Stage for Swift Orange Line, Charts 34% Service Growth

A new bus rapid transit line is coming to Snohomish County by 2024, joining two other lines already in service. Along with it, significant service growth across the Community Transit bus network is planned, rising more than 30%. This is quite a rebound for an agency that had its very high hopes dashed by the pandemic.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy