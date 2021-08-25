Tucson School District To Host Free Day Camp

Flyer for Day Camp Courtesy the Tucson Unified School District

This upcoming Thursday, August 26th, Tucson Unified School District is having an Administrators Learning Day. School will not be in session that day, and it may leave many parents of young children scrambling to find childcare for the day. As to not leave parents without options, the school district is having a free day camp for students aged 5 to 11. Get your kids excited to attend Schoolz Out Day Camp!

If your children attend elementary school in the Tucson Unified School District, register now to secure your child's spot in the day camp. Schools that will be having the Administrative Learning Day include Bloom Elementary, Bonillas Elementary, Borton Magnet, Davidson Elementary, Erickson Elementary, Grijalva Elementary, Miles Elementary, Robins K through 8, and Robison Elementary. When you register online, you will pick out which school your children go to as their camp will be held at that location.

For the elementary schools not listed above, see the Tucson Unified School District website for contact information for each school's program. Schools with pre-k students will be offering programs, so check the list at this link to get more information.

The day camp runs from 7:30 am to 6 pm. You can register at EZEEreg.com, on the phone 520-791-4877, or you can walk in to register at 920 S. Randolph Way. Registration is free, and it is first-come first-serve for spots. Breakfast and lunch are being provided as well. It is recommended you send your little one with water and snacks to munch on throughout the day.

Transportation will not be provided, so be ready for drop off and pick up. Car pool with other students! This is the first of four Administrators Learning Days throughout the school year. The next one is October 28th, 2021. They will be running another day camp for the October date as well, so be ready and plan ahead.

The Schoolz Out Day Camp will include plenty of exciting activities to keep your children safe while having a fun day off from school. There will be games, reading, outdoor activities, and more. Keep up to date with the school district and follow their Facebook for more information on this and future days off. There are great updates from the district with future and ongoing events being updated all the time.

For more information on this and future Administrators' Learning Days check out the Tucson Unified School District website.

