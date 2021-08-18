Weekend Trips: Utah Edition

This past week I was able to take a much needed break from the Arizona heat and head from Tucson International Airport into Salt Lake International Airport. I absolutely love that there is a direct flight and as a Tucson resident, I did not have to drive two hours north to Phoenix to catch a flight. That drive alone can be enough to keep me from booking a weekend trip away.

Once in Utah, we filled the weekend with some great food, activities, and sights to see. If you haven't taken a trip up to the Beehive State, I highly recommend it! Here's my list of the best things we ate and did while in and around Salt Lake and Provo Utah.

Hit Up An Amusement Park

worrayuth for Getty Images

Only twenty minutes north of Salt Lake City is Lagoon, a sprawling amusement park with something for every age group in your family. There are children's rides, huge roller coasters, a water park, and more among the rides offered at Lagoon. Tickets for adults run at $69.95, but if you bring a Coke-a-Cola can with you to purchase your tickets, you'll get a $9 discount. Coming up in October they also have Frightmares, where you can experience the park with a fun spooky vibe.

Where To Eat

RichLegg for Getty Images Pro

After we spent a long day playing at Lagoon, my group was ready to eat. The Wasatch Front is a food lover's dream. For delicious, authentic Thai dishes, I love Laan Na Thai (located 300 S and 336 W., right in downtown Salt Lake). They have everything made fresh that morning and throughout the day, so you can order and take it to go immediately.

Right next door to the Thai restaurant is Bruges Waffles, serving authentic, sweet Belgian Waffles and other Belgian dishes. I can't visit Salt Lake City without a pit stop for a cinnamon waffle with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. They have award-winning Frites (fries) and satisfyingly filling lamb sausage sandwiches.

Up the road is my favorite dessert and dinner spot, Gourmandise. They offer scrumptious European-style bakery treats and cafe-style dishes. Dinner options include French dishes among other more traditional cafe-type food. The ambiance is unmatched, and I never leave without a few macaroons or some cheesecake to go.

Recreation Options Galore

johnnya123 for Getty Images

I could go on for days about the food, but eventually, you will need to work off some of the extra calories you gathered while on vacation. Head up one of the gorgeous canyons to get unforgettable views and take in the creeks, wildlife, and foliage, on a hike. I enjoy Little Cottonwood Canyon for great hikes and spectacular views.

Unlike the dry desert of Arizona, Utah enjoys a glut of lakes and other great places to head out on a kayak, paddleboard, or boat. We spent a great day at Utah Lake wakeboarding and enjoying the day outside. Head towards Park City or Heber and spend the day at Jordanelle Reservoir. You can rent boats and other equipment at the marina, and enjoy the day in the sun. Water levels may be lower than usual, but there is still plenty of water sports fun to be had.

Sights To See

Downtown Salt Lake City at Temple Square Leonid Andronov for Canva Images

On our way out of town, we spent a lovely afternoon walking around downtown Salt Lake City. The original pioneer settlers built a gorgeous city and religious monuments and buildings for worship. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is headquartered in Salt Lake City, so there are multiple historical sights to see to get an idea of the history of the area. Currently, the LDS temple downtown is under construction, but you can still wander Salt Lake to take in the history and beautiful architecture of the religious and historical sights.

This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of things to see, eat, and do in Utah. Beyond just the Wasatch Front, there are infinite hiking trails, nature spots, historical sites, and activities to take part in while visiting the state. So grab a non-stop ticket to Salt Lake City from Tucson to get a little weekend away.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.