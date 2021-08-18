Tucson, AZ

Tucson History: The Hotel Congress

The Savvy Reeder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqWB0_0bO0YYod00
Front doors of the Hotel CongressPhoto by the Hotel Congress

Tucson has a rich, deep history and many great locations throughout the area to visit to take in that history. One such place, nestled in the heart of downtown Tucson, is the Hotel Congress, located on Congress Street. Since moving to the area, I have always heard that Hotel Congress is a historic, interesting place, but I had no idea why. Let's take a look at the history of one of the most unique event venues and hotels in the Tucson area.

Beginnings

Built in 1918, Hotel Congress was named through some of the very first crowd-sourcing. The city held a contest and let the public decide the name. It was one of the few buildings built during the first world war in the area and opened with 100 guest rooms and 75 bathrooms. This was pretty luxurious at the time. A fire nearly destroyed Hotel Congress in 1934.

Due to the destructive fire, the Tucson police discovered the depression-era gangster John Dillinger and his "Dillinger Gang" had been holed up at the hotel. Dillinger had been a notorious bank robber, who also had been known to rob police stations. Upon the capture of the Dillinger Gang, they were extradited back to Indiana for the bank robbery trials. Ultimately, he escaped and went on to more crime.

After the fire, the Hotel Congress was rebuilt, but this time with only 40 rooms. As time went on, the hotel expanded to add Club Congress in 1985. This still continues to be a great venue for live shows, parties, and late-night dancing. The hotel celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLpIZ_0bO0YYod00
DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Pro

Haunted?

As with any old building, there are bound to be ghost stories floating around. In 2020, Hotel Congress was named one of the Top Five Haunted Destinations in the US. That's quite the claim to fame. Guests have told of experiences with apparitions standing at the foot of their beds, sounds of people walking up and down the hallways when no one is there, and other spooky activities.

Room 242 is a paranormal hot spot, and many paranormal investigators have reported sightings of a woman or a female-shaped cloud that lingers in the room. Legend has it that a female traveler took her life in the room and now appears to guests in the bathroom mirror, whispers in their ears, and leaves icy cold spots around the room.

Modern Hot Spot

These days Hotel Congress is less of an outlaw hideaway, and more of a place to mingle with friends, take in some good music while having a nice drink. The hotel offers two dining options within the property. Head to The Cup for brunch-style dining options until 2 pm, and full lunch and dinner menus the rest of the day. For a nicer dinner option, Maynards is a great spot. It hasn't fully re-opened but when it does check out their delicious menu.

Club Congress is always having great events. You'll find a great line-up of alternative rock bands, country crooners, and features local bands regularly. It's a great spot to find some new favorites or see your classic artists come through town.

Whether you're staying for a few nights, or just popping in for a drink, Hotel Congress is a Tucson gem. Songs have been written about it, stories told about it, and more history is to come from this wonderful spot in downtown Tucson.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_fd93c8837b70d8a76760fd7f10e83f35.blob

Arizona-based lifestyle writer covering events, destinations, and more for the modern life.

Tucson, AZ
359 followers
Loading

More from The Savvy Reeder

Tucson, AZ

Enjoy These Free Car Shows Around Tucson

August is nearly over and it is already time to look ahead to upcoming Fall events in and around Tucson. When I moved to the area a few years back I noticed that Tucson has a robust car culture. People really love cars. From luxurious high-end cars, sports cars, and classic cars, there is no shortage of fun vehicles to watch for on the streets. Coming in September there are a few car shows around town that are free to attend and fun for the whole family.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Tucson School District To Host Free Day Camp

Flyer for Day CampCourtesy the Tucson Unified School District. This upcoming Thursday, August 26th, Tucson Unified School District is having an Administrators Learning Day. School will not be in session that day, and it may leave many parents of young children scrambling to find childcare for the day. As to not leave parents without options, the school district is having a free day camp for students aged 5 to 11. Get your kids excited to attend Schoolz Out Day Camp!Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Family Friendly Comedy This Week At The Rialto Theatre

If you're ready to get out of the house and spend the evening laughing, Dry Bar Comedy is coming to town this week! It has been so hot out this past week and for me, that can drive me a little stir crazy. Get out of the house and have a chuckle at the Rialto Theatre on Thursday (August 26th) night at 7 pm to see a few of the talented, family-friendly comedians from Dry Bar Comedy.Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

Weekend Trips: Utah Edition

This past week I was able to take a much needed break from the Arizona heat and head from Tucson International Airport into Salt Lake International Airport. I absolutely love that there is a direct flight and as a Tucson resident, I did not have to drive two hours north to Phoenix to catch a flight. That drive alone can be enough to keep me from booking a weekend trip away.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Concerts Are Back! Upcoming Shows To Get Excited About

After making it through the worst of the pandemic, concerts and live entertainment are coming back to Tucson. I doubt I am the only one who misses live shows and music, and there are a few concerts and artists coming to Tucson in the upcoming months to get excited about.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Wine and Dogs? Head to the Dog Days of Summer Festival

Many locals and visitors alike are unaware that Tucson has a robust wine country just to the south of town in Sonoita. There is a treasure trove of great wineries and breweries in the Sonoita region. And what's better than wine? Drinking wine and helping dogs! This Sunday, August 8th, head down to AZ Hops and Vines for the Dog Days of Summer Festival.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Cool Off At The Zoo: Summer Safari Nights

With temperatures still soaring during the daytime, finding activities to do outdoors can be a challenge. The Reid Park Zoo here in Tucson has been working to alleviate some of the boredom during the summer with their Summer Safari Nights. As summer is coming to a close and the kids are heading back to school, the Zoo is holding two more nights to enjoy at the zoo.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

The Long Island Medium Visits Tucson

With restrictions lifting on live events, more exciting shows and entertainment are coming to Tucson. This upcoming weekend fans of the TLC show "The Long Island Medium" can enjoy an intimate evening with Theresa Caputo at the Lowes Ventana Canyon Resort. She is putting on the Theresa Caputo Live: Platinum Experience tour this summer, and Tucson is one of her stops.Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Can Monsoon Season Make Your Allergies Worse?

This past week has been a welcome respite from the heat with lower temperatures and rain in many dry areas. When it comes to the rainy season, you'd think allergens would have lower counts and sufferers would get a break from their hay fever. Well, after speaking with allergists and specialists in the area, it turns out that the desert is no respecter of persons when it comes to allergies.Read full story
Oro Valley, AZ

Enjoy An Outdoor Movie Night In Oro Valley

When the heat is really searing during the day, it can be hard to find something fun to do with friends and family. While the rest of the nation seems to be enjoying the outdoors during summer, we often find ourselves cooped up inside while the heat rages on. Luckily, as temperatures cool off in the evenings, there are a few fun things left to do that can help us get out of the house.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Get The Kids Out Of The House At Kid Fest 2021

https://thebulltucson.iheart.com/featured/tucson-kidsfest/. Is the heat making your household stir crazy? If you and the kids have been feeling cooped up, head out to Kid Fest 2021 this upcoming weekend to get out of the house and have some fun. This indoor event is being held at the Tucson Convention Center Saturday and Sunday, July 17th and 18th. Doors open at 11 am and close at 4 pm.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Need Some Meal Inspiration? Head To The Picture Rocks Food Fest

When I first moved to the Tucson area three years ago, I had no idea of the culinary prowess of the Southwest. Sure, I had imagined the tacos here would be pretty good, but otherwise, I had a lot to learn. This summer I had the chance to stop by the Picture Rocks Food Fest and got a schooling on local cuisine.Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Skip The Heat And Head For Sky Island

While the heat is searing here in the city, there's a beautiful place to get up and away from it all. Head up the road on the Catalina Highway and hit the road towards the top of Mount Lemmon. Plan on making it an all-day trip because you're going to want to stop and view every gorgeous vista on every twist and turn.Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Just Want Fireworks? Look Towards Oro Valley

As the state of Arizona is opening back up, more towns and cities are gearing up for the holiday weekend. One of the cities planning a great event is Oro Valley. Think of this show as a great option if you're wanting to see some incredible fireworks without having to deal with crowds.Read full story
Marana, AZ

Marana Fireworks Are Back For 2021

Things are slowly but surely getting back to normal. After a year of shutdowns, canceled events, and perpetual lockdown, it's finally time to start celebrating holidays with our neighbors and community. The town of Marana is happy to bring back its Star-Spangled Spectacular to celebrate Independence Day.Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Bloom Watch Is On At Tohono Chul Park

The Sonoran Desert is a gorgeous, diverse landscape. As many outsiders move into the base of the Santa Catalina mountains, the Tohono Chul Park and Gardens offer visitors a look at the natural flora and fauna of the area. What began as a series of land plots, began to come together in the late 1960s to create the park. They installed pathways and a book store as the site began to take on local significance.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Celebrate Independence Day Without the Fire Risk

The 4th of July is next weekend and many of us are looking forward to having an extra day off from work to celebrate. When Independence Day rolls around we often want to light up sparklers, shoot off bright fireworks, and throw some ground spinners in for good measure. With the unprecedented drought occurring throughout the Western United States, this year may not be the best time to start lighting things on fire. Instead of running the risk of creating a wildfire (and making the entire state of Arizona give you major side-eye), here are some other great alternative events and ideas for Pima County residents to do to celebrate safely.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Final Days of Tucson Pride

June is almost over, but it's not too late to celebrate Pride Month! Pride is celebrated throughout the month of June as a commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, which occurred in New York City in 1969. These demonstrations were the beginning of the opening up of rights for the LGBT+ community in the United States. As celebrations of freedom of expression and love come to a close, there are still some great events happening in Tucson this last weekend of the month.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Local Culture: Tucson Museum of Art

With the temperatures soaring many of us are seeking relief by staying indoors. After the past year of staying home, we all might be starting to go a little stir crazy. Luckily, Tucson has a wealth of art museums to visit, all equipped with air conditioning! If you haven't considered Tucson an art destination, think again. Recently I paid a visit to our local Museum of Art. Read on to find out why you should head down to this historic spot. Stay out of the heat and soak up some culture!Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy