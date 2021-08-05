Tucson, AZ

Concerts Are Back! Upcoming Shows To Get Excited About

The Savvy Reeder

After making it through the worst of the pandemic, concerts and live entertainment are coming back to Tucson. I doubt I am the only one who misses live shows and music, and there are a few concerts and artists coming to Tucson in the upcoming months to get excited about.

AVA Amphitheatre at Casino Del Sol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENviC_0bIDB8Cj00
moomusician for Getty Images

Get ready for cooler nights and outdoor concerts. Starting in September, the AVA Amphitheatre is hosting a bunch of great acts. Starting with Chaka Khan on September 3rd, tickets start at $30 and go up from there. Grab your lawn seats before August 14th and get them for half off! Enjoy Ice Cube on September 11th for $28 and up. John Legend will be stopping by on September 24th, and he has VIP and Meet-and-Greet packages available for fans.

Fans of the late 90's boy band 98 Degrees will be excited to know they will be making a stop at the AVA Amphitheatre on October 22nd with Bell Biv Devoe. November 12th brings the legendary Beach Boys to play a show. This and many more great acts will be popping by this great outdoor venue throughout the rest of the year. Check out the amphitheater's website for ticketing and show information.

Rialto Theatre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30h19k_0bIDB8Cj00
DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Pro

For smaller shows, the historic Rialto Theatre has a full calendar of live events and entertainment throughout the rest of the year. They're hosting the Tucson Reggae Festival on September 10th, with proceeds from the show going to help the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Revel in your teenage angst with the pop-punk band All Time Low on September 16th, with the opening band The Maine.

For fans of 90's lo-fi rock, Modest Mouse is coming through on September 20th, with tickets at $40. Anyone who was into their emo phase in the early 2000s can enjoy AFI in February of 2022. Tickets aren't on sale yet for that show, but just a heads up for my fellow Millenials.

Fox Theatre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygrOX_0bIDB8Cj00
DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Pro

Another great downtown theatre is the Fox Theatre, which opened in 1930 and was restored in 2005. Some great concerts are coming through in the next few months. Heartthrob Chris Isaak will be there on September 25th. He will be in town with his band Silverstone. Amy Grant will be making a stop at the Fox on October 24th. Tickle your funny bone on November 20th with the current cast of Whose Line Is It Anyways doing 90 minutes of hilarious improv.

These are just a sample of some of the great live shows coming through Tucson in the upcoming months. Check out these venue's calendars to see if your favorite band or comedian is coming to town. There is sure to be something for everyone on the horizon.

