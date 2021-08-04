Trump: Fake Media Would Have An Absolute Field Day If I Were The President Now

MMG

Trump said that under his administration, "the Border was strong, safe, and secure (the best ever!)"

On Monday, Former President Donald Trump released a statement describing how the media would be on him, fiercely attacking him if he were the president of USA at the moment and he let crime, COVID-19, and the border get out of control as it is at the moment.

Trump released the statement through his Save America PAC. In the statement, he opined that if he were the President at the moment, with Covid raging back, several persons being shot, murdered in record numbers all over the cities, and the Border completely open with thugs and highly infected persons with COVID pouring through the Southern Border and into different counties, the Fake News Media would be having an absolute field day.

He praised the efforts his administration rendered in ensuring that the border wall were constructed. He posited that when he left office as the President of the United States, the law enforcement were highly supportive like never before. He was of the position that the Border was strong, safe, and secure (the best ever!).

He lastly talked about the efficiency of his administration in getting vaccines developed against the coronavirus disease with a period of time relatively shorter than the expected time it was to be completed.

"I got a highly effective vaccine against Covid, developed in less than 9 months (when it was supposed to take 5 years, or more!)," he stated.

"Hopefully, people will NEVER FORGET!", he added.

