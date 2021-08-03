Why Ocasio-Cortez Tags Fellow Democrats In The House "Cowards" On The Eviction Moratorium

MMG

The U.S. House has been dismissed for a period of seven week recess without no chances of extending the eviction moratorium anymore.

After the failure by the House Democrats to extend the moratorium on evicting Americans which has helped 11 million Americans with roughly 8 months of protection, which has placed them in a position of losing shelter at the moment, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called fellow Washington Democrats "cowards".

"The House and House leadership had the opportunity to vote to extend the moratorium and there was, frankly, a handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote," Cortez said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." She said that they couldn't blame the Republicans for it because House Democrats had a majority."

The White House released their statement positing it didn't have the authority to extend the moratorium past August 31. And consequently asked Congress to address the matter legislatively.

The House vote failed to give the extension on Friday. The Democrat-controlled Senate is yet to vote on the issue, but likely also does not have the required votes.

AOC, Ocasio-Cortez, is the official leader of House Democrats'.

Her fellow squad members Reps. Cori Bush, of Missouri, Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota, all slept outside of the Capitol building this past weekend to protest the end of the ban.

Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker along with other Democrat leaders have sent a letter to the White House pleading it to make the order instead of the Congress because they did not have the required to votes to extend the moratorium.

“It is clear that the Senate is not able to extend the moratorium, and any legislation in the House, therefore, will not be sufficient,” the letter read. “An immediate action is needed at the moment, and it has to come from the administration."

Although the Senate is still in session, the House is not for the remaining summer. However, House members may be called back amidst these to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

