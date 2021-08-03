Border Patrol Agents Releasing Illegal Immigrants Are Positive for COVID: Texas Police Report

Lester Morales, 27, from Guatemala and his 3-year-old son, José Fernando wait to be transported to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol MMG

US border officers are releasing illegal immigrants who are confirmed positive for coronavirus, Texas authorities said last week.

The immigrants were handed down to the Catholic Charities of The Rio Grande Valley. They put them up in a hotel that they had entirely rented out, La Joya police officials reported.

La Joya Sgt. Manuel Casas lamented the situation to the reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that they did not know of the situation; that no one told the police department that those persons were there; no one told them that they were possibly ill.

A concerned citizen on Monday reported to a police officer that she saw a family group, coughing and sneezing without covering their mouths and were not on nose masks, consequently, the situation came to light.

The officer went to the family and enquired about them. They told him that they had been apprehended by Border Patrol agents just days ago but were released because they had coronavirus.

The authorities later learned that the family was being housed at the Texas Inn Hotel. And the hotel had been entirely booked to house such immigrants.

La Joya Sgt. Manuel Casas said after some questioning confirmed that everyone in the hotel was Covid-19 positive.

Later on, Officers witnessed a group of 20 to 30 persons staying outside of the hotel. Most of them did not have masks on.

After some finding, they also learned that the illegal immigrants being detained by Border Patrol were taken to the charity to be placed in hotels in the McAllen area. This is in addition to La Joya.

Richard Cortez, the county judge, in a statement delivered was of the position that the community was doing well in the slow spread of the virus. But the ill-conceived policies and laws by both the federal and state governments were beginning to have serious consequences on Hildago County. The judge called on the federal immigration officials to stop releasing infected migrants into the community.

