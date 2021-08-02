Election 2020: Red States Prepare To Be Sued; Biden DOJ's New Statement 

Department of Justice, US Getty images

Department of Justice of U.S. has released two “guidance documents” purportedly “to ensure that the jurisdiction of states comply with federal election laws completely.”

The 'guidance' on Wednesday, came in the form of two documents with the titles, Guidance Concerning Federal Statutes Affecting Methods of Voting and ”Federal Law Constraints on Post-Election ‘Audits’', respectively.

Arizona is not the only target of the DOJ, however, as the second guidance document issued yesterday reveals.

In the document, “Guidance Concerning Federal Statutes Affecting Methods of Voting,” the Biden administration, while hiding behind a plethora of legal citations and legalese, exposed its intentions to target any state that tightens voting procedures from the pandemic period.

After noting how favourable the record turnout seen in 2020 was, as a result of the increased use of vote by mail and early voting, the DOJ explained that since then, “some States have responded by adopting their COVID-19 modifications permanently; contrary to some other States have barred continued use of those practices or have increased their restrictions on voting by mail or early voting.”

While one would imagine that returning to pre-COVID voting procedures would pose no legal problem—after all, if a voting law was legal and approved before COVID, why would it be tagged illegal now—the Biden DOJ sees things differently.



“The Department’s enforcement policy does not consider a jurisdiction’s re-adoption of prior voting laws or procedures to be presumptively lawful,” the guidance document stated.

Rather, “the Department will review a jurisdiction’s changes in voting laws or procedures for compliance with all federal laws regarding elections, as the facts and circumstances warrant.”

From the foregoing, there would be a scrutiny and review of jurisdictions for compliance with the federal laws.

In other words, red states, prepare to be sued.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.