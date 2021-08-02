Election 2020: Red States Prepare To Be Sued; Biden DOJ's New Statement 

The Savage Diary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRSf8_0bFVMhLz00
Department of Justice, USGetty images

Department of Justice of U.S. has released two “guidance documents” purportedly “to ensure that the jurisdiction of states comply with federal election laws completely.”

The 'guidance' on Wednesday, came in the form of two documents with the titles, Guidance Concerning Federal Statutes Affecting Methods of Voting and ”Federal Law Constraints on Post-Election ‘Audits’', respectively.

Arizona is not the only target of the DOJ, however, as the second guidance document issued yesterday reveals.

In the document, “Guidance Concerning Federal Statutes Affecting Methods of Voting,” the Biden administration, while hiding behind a plethora of legal citations and legalese, exposed its intentions to target any state that tightens voting procedures from the pandemic period.

After noting how favourable the record turnout seen in 2020 was, as a result of the increased use of vote by mail and early voting, the DOJ explained that since then, “some States have responded by adopting their COVID-19 modifications permanently; contrary to some other States have barred continued use of those practices or have increased their restrictions on voting by mail or early voting.”
While one would imagine that returning to pre-COVID voting procedures would pose no legal problem—after all, if a voting law was legal and approved before COVID, why would it be tagged illegal now—the Biden DOJ sees things differently.


“The Department’s enforcement policy does not consider a jurisdiction’s re-adoption of prior voting laws or procedures to be presumptively lawful,” the guidance document stated.
Rather, “the Department will review a jurisdiction’s changes in voting laws or procedures for compliance with all federal laws regarding elections, as the facts and circumstances warrant.”
From the foregoing, there would be a scrutiny and review of jurisdictions for compliance with the federal laws.
In other words, red states, prepare to be sued.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_18c837fa44f287bb3d397e0f6e3514dd.blob

The savage diary delivers exclusive trending politic news, videos, live streams and protests.

Nashville, TN
212 followers
Loading

More from The Savage Diary

JTN Reporter's Account Unlocked By Twitter After CDC Confirmed His Tweet On Covid Vaccine Was Accurate

On Wednesday, Twitter unlocked the account of a Just the News reporter after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the COVID-19 tweet was indeed accurate. Reporter Gerg Piper tweeted on Tuesday night stating a medical fact. It was initially tagged misinformation by Twitter and consequently led to the locking of Piper's account - "Vaccines are not safe for everyone."Read full story

Trump: Fake Media Would Have An Absolute Field Day If I Were The President Now

Trump said that under his administration, "the Border was strong, safe, and secure (the best ever!)" On Monday, Former President Donald Trump released a statement describing how the media would be on him, fiercely attacking him if he were the president of USA at the moment and he let crime, COVID-19, and the border get out of control as it is at the moment.Read full story

Identities Of The Groups That Raised $5.7 million For Arizona Election Audit Released

In this May 6, 2021 file photo Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors workingMMG. Groups that are supporters of the former President Trump have raised over $5.7 million for the 2020 presidential election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona according to the report of the firm carrying out the audit.Read full story

Wuhan Lab Leak Confirmed The Source of CCP Virus: GOP's Report

This aerial view shows the P4 laboratory (C) on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on May 27, 20MMG. House Republicans of the United States released an addendum to their report released last year, Origins of COVID-19 (pdf) which posited that innumerable and cogent evidence points to a leak from a Chinese lab as the source of the outbreak of the virus.Read full story
26 comments

Why Ocasio-Cortez Tags Fellow Democrats In The House "Cowards" On The Eviction Moratorium

The U.S. House has been dismissed for a period of seven week recess without no chances of extending the eviction moratorium anymore. After the failure by the House Democrats to extend the moratorium on evicting Americans which has helped 11 million Americans with roughly 8 months of protection, which has placed them in a position of losing shelter at the moment, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called fellow Washington Democrats "cowards".Read full story
4 comments

The Question From Ted Cruz That Muted Biden Officials About China Sanctions During A Hearing

An absolute silence met Sen. Ted. Cruz (Republican) during a congressional hearing when he asked a panel of cybersecurity officials reasons why China has not been duly sanctioned following the several attack on Microsoft and other U.S. companies.Read full story
East Lansing, MI

City Market Bans Family Farm Over Objection To Host Gay Weddings; Court To Deliver Ruling In Legal Battle

A federal court in Michigan is set to rule in the case of a farm that was banned from a city farm market in East Lansing over its owners' objection to allowing same-sex couples to hold weddings on their property, following a bench trial this week.Read full story
2 comments

Lists Of Emails of Key Federal Prosecutor Offices Hacked By The Russians: DOJ To Take Action

After some investigations, Justice Department says the email accounts were compromised between May 7 to Dec. 27, 2020. This was around the same time as the Solar Winds hack. The Russians in carrying out the SolarWinds hacking campaign also exploited for themselves weaknesses in Microsoft software to access the email accounts of prominent federal prosecutors’ offices last year, the Justice Department posited.Read full story
Texas State

Border Patrol Agents Releasing Illegal Immigrants Are Positive for COVID: Texas Police Report

Lester Morales, 27, from Guatemala and his 3-year-old son, José Fernando wait to be transported to a processing center by U.S. Border PatrolMMG. US border officers are releasing illegal immigrants who are confirmed positive for coronavirus, Texas authorities said last week.Read full story
1 comments

"I will not return to Belarus,"  Belarusian Olympic Sprinter Refuses To Board Flight Home; Mental Health

I will not return to Belarus," Krystsina Tsimanouskaya averred. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, Olympic Belarusian sprinter vehemently refused to board a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after she said she was taken to the airport against her will.Read full story
Texas State

The Biden Administration Is Suing Greg Abbott for Trying to Protect Texans from COVID Positive Immigrants

On Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) sued the state of Texas and Governor Greg Abbott over an executive order he issued. The major aim of the order is to limit the ground transportation of illegal aliens.Read full story
54 comments
Del Rio, TX

Biden Spending $3 Million a Day to End Border Wall Construction: Senate Report

Unfinished border fence at Del Rio, Texas, on March 31, 2021.MMG. President Joe Biden’s move to end border wall construction is costing taxpayers $3 million every day, with an estimated sum of at least $1.8 billion, by the virtue of a new report by Senate Republicans.Read full story

The Law Biden Administration Is Using To Try Suppress Election Audit

Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan (L) a Florida-based consultancy, talks about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the RepublicanMMG. On Wednesday, Department of Justice officials notified states that they’re keeping close track of the 2020 election audit taking place in Arizona and several other states.Read full story
9 comments

Simone Biles Explains Her Reasons For Abruptly Quitting Olympic Event After US Lost Gold

USA's Simone Biles waits for the final results of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic GamesMMG. Simone Biles, an American gymnast said she abruptly quitted competing during the women’s gymnastics team final because she was dealing with some mental trauma.Read full story
Texas State

The Arrest Warrant For Texas Dem Who Fled State Signed

Texas state House Democrats arrive at the US Capitol to speak at a news conference on voting rights on JulyMMG. The GOP speaker of the house in Texas, Dade Phelan, has signed a civil warrant to arrest state Rep. Philip Cortez, a Democrat who returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday to block a Republican election reform bill from being approved by state lawmakers, according to The Texas Tribune.Read full story

Biden, Don Lemon bashed for their performances at CNN town hall event: ‘Uncomfortable to watch’

President Joe Biden participates in a widely mocked CNN Town Hall hosted by Don Lemon at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio.MMG. From the size of the crowd to the moderator Don Lemon’s performance the CNN's well advertised town hall event with President Biden, was bashed.Read full story
1 comments

Why Newsom Recall Candidate List Excludes Larry Elder and Features Only 41 Names

A list of forty one names has been released as names of candidate qualified for the oncoming September's special recall election to formally oust the sitting Gov. Gavin Newsom.Read full story

Biden looking for 'Scapegoat' for his Vaccine Failures: Facebook blasts Biden after his allegation

President Biden talking to a group of reporters at the South Lawn of WhiteGetty images. "They're killing people," Biden said, raising eyebrows, during an impromptu exchange with a group of reporters at South Lawn of the White House on Friday when he was questioned about the unvaccinated people possibly seeing disinformation on the platform, Facebook. "I mean they really, look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they're killing people.".Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Fann, Senate President's Response To The Recall of Arizona's Electors And Altering Of 2020 Election

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann on May 8, 2020.Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services. CEO of Cyber Ninjas, Doug Logan, expatiating on the discoveries from the audit said to the senators that auditors couldn’t find any record made of Maricopa County pushing more than 74,000 mail-in ballots and also that about 18,000 persons who voted were taken off voter rolls “soon after the election.” He also talked about some “11,326 persons who were not on the voter rolls on Nov. 7, 2020, but appeared on the rolls on Dec. 4, 2020, and 3,981 persons who voted after their registration after the date, Oct. 15, 2020.”Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy