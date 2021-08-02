Identities Of The Groups That Raised $5.7 million For Arizona Election Audit Released

In this May 6, 2021 file photo Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working MMG

Groups that are supporters of the former President Trump have raised over $5.7 million for the 2020 presidential election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona according to the report of the firm carrying out the audit.

On Wednesday, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, Doug Logan, the Florida-based firm hired by the GOP-led by the Arizona state Senate to lead the audit, announced the financial backers of the effort.

According to the Associated Press, the state Senate Republicans who commissioned the audit contributed to the tune of $150,000.

The groups are being led by some

individuals like Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn, and OANN correspondents

The America Project, a group led by Patrick Byrne (a former CEO of Overstock.com) is leading the donor pool. The group has contributed $3.25 million so far.

America's Future has contributed nearly $1 million to the audit effort. Michael Flynn (former White House national security adviser) is listed as the chairman of the group.

Christina Bobb and Chanel Rion (One America News Network correspondents) are leading Voices and Votes, a group that has contributed to the tune $605,000. Sidney Powell (former Trump attorney) is spearheading Defending the Republic, a group which gave $550,000.

A group which is being led by attorney Matthew DePerno, Election Integrity Funds for the American Republic has given $280,000.

Logan also posited that in addition to funds, some of the groups provided operational support and "advice pivotal in carrying out the audit."

The information on the fundraising arrived with an announcement from the audit company this week that it has completed its third count of the estimated 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots and will now transfer the data collected to audit labs for analysis.

