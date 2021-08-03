The Question From Ted Cruz That Muted Biden Officials About China Sanctions During A Hearing

Ted Cruz Getty Images

An absolute silence met Sen. Ted. Cruz (Republican) during a congressional hearing when he asked a panel of cybersecurity officials reasons why China has not been duly sanctioned following the several attack on Microsoft and other U.S. companies.

On Tuesday during the congressional hearing, Ted Cruz asked the three witnesses on the panels if they have an answer as you why Biden has not sanctioned the China for the repeated cyber attacks over and over and over again against the United States?

There was an absolute silence from the officials testifying. They were from the FBI, Justice Department, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

"Well, I think that's a question that the administration should answer," he continued. He was of the position that showing such level of weakness to China and Russia only invites more aggression and more cyberattacks attacking the nation, US.

The Biden administration, this month placed the blame on China's Ministry of State Security for the hack against the Microsoft Exchange Server, which compromised the system of thousands of computer all over the world. Consequently, such question is arising.

Last Monday, President Biden was also questioned of reasons the U.S. has not sanctioned China this month but he said officials were still "determining what happened."

Earlier this year, however, the Biden administration had take some steps to sanction Russia concerning the SolarWinds cyberattack.

When Biden was enquired of the the hacking from the China and Russians, he said that the Chinese government, unlike the Russian government was not doing the hacking themselves but are protecting and accommodating those that are doing it.



