Biden Spending $3 Million a Day to End Border Wall Construction: Senate Report

President Joe Biden’s move to end border wall construction is costing taxpayers $3 million every day, with an estimated sum of at least $1.8 billion, by the virtue of a new report by Senate Republicans.

On the day he was inaugurated, Biden ordered his administration to halt construction and called for a financial review of projects and funds. While the halt was to be for 60 days, no result has been given of the review and even more than 180 days later, there has been no notification on whether construction will resume.

As the halt continues, Republicans senators discovered that it initially cost $6 million per day, a sum that was later brought down to $3 million per day after Department of Defense contractors carried out layoffs. The GOP lawmakers cited records obtained from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, including estimates provided by the Pentagon in court filings.

“The Biden Administration is paying contractors at least $3 million per day to guard steel, concrete, and other materials in the desert. At the same time, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered over 1.1 million migrants along the Southwest border this fiscal year—a 20 year high. This policy decision raises significant concerns about the Biden Administration’s immigration agenda and requires both Congressional oversight and legislative action,” the senators stated in the newly released interim report.

Illegal immigrants crossing the border has skyrocketed in their numbers since Biden took office and reversed or altered major Trump-era immigration policies, including the construction of the border wall.

“It is absolutely absurd that Americans are paying contractors to guard metal gates that President Biden refuses to install because he wants to ‘study’ the wall,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), said in a statement. “Stubbornly refusing to spend money approved for the wall is not ‘executing’ the law. It’s ignoring the law and ignoring the very real national security concerns posed by illegal entry across our very open southern border.”

The senators who released the interim report estimated that the administration has spent not less than $618 million to the contractors and other workers between Jan. 20 and July 15, and will certainly spend up to $1.2 billion more to exit the border wall projects.

Trump’s administration made border wall construction of a high priority, constructing 453 miles of fencing along the U.S.–Mexico border. Roughly 211 miles of fencing were under construction as of Jan. 8, just before Biden got sworn in as president.

Trump appropriated an estimate of $16.4 billion to border wall construction and its maintenance, with $10 billion from the Pentagon.

