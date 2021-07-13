Cruz Introduces Bill After Biden Announces Plan To Use US Taxpayers To Sponsor Door To Door Vaccination

File image of Ted Cruz during a news in May in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, brought about a bill that would disallow the federal government from creating and maintaining a federal database of every American who has been vaccinated.

The door to door initiative was announced after the White House failed to hit it's 'July 4 target', to have 70% of American adults get at least one vaccination shot. Cruz introduced the bill after White House officials announced the plan.

Responding to the announcement made by President Joe Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the door-to-door vaccination initiative, Cruz tweeted, “When the Biden admin calls for ‘targeted’ ‘door-to-door outreach’ to get people vaccinated, it comes across as a g-man saying: ‘We know you’re unvaccinated, let’s talk, comrade.’ My bill to ban federal vaccine passports prohibits the feds from maintaining a vaccine database.”

The bill states: “To the extent any federal department or agency has received, obtained, collected, aggregated, stored, or is otherwise in possession of any data or records from officials, including public health officials, in any state, the District of Columbia, or any territory, or any third party who administered or has information related to the administration of any COVID-19 vaccinations, including health care providers and insurers, such data and records about any individuals’ vaccination status shall be destroyed by the federal department or agency and, if in digital form, that data record shall be deleted in its entirety within 30 days of the enactment of this act.”

Biden had announced on Tuesday, “we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and often times door by door – literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people.” Neither Biden nor Psaki provided a breakdown on the vaccination initiative, including who it would target, duration, what kind of data they would collect, or how and where the data would be stored. And it is clear that Biden intends to use US taxpayer dollars to pay individuals to go door-to-door in regions of the country where there are relatively low vaccination rates for vaccination.

In response, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted, “How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose.”

“In 2021, the nine most terrifying words in the English language: ‘I’m from the government, have you been vaccinated yet?’” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., also tweeted.

