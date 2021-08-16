Body discovered during battle to extinguish RV park fire Friday

One person was discovered dead early Friday morning after a fire broke out in a motorhome parked in this RV resort in the 200 block of West The Palm Springs Post

Palm Springs fire crews and police officers were busy Friday responding to two separate incidents of note, including one that involved a fatality.

According to fire department officials, a body was discovered during the effort to extinguish a blaze in a motorhome parked at an RV resort in the 200 block of West Mesquite Avenue just after midnight on August 14. No other details about the person found dead are currently available, and the Riverside County Coroner’s Office has not identified them.

According to the fire department, units arrived within five minutes of the first reports of the fire. They discovered one motorhome fully involved and adjacent RVs “well involved.” Crews aggressively attacked the blaze, finding the deceased person during the operation. Four engines were assigned to the fire, and no firefighters were reportedly injured. Palm Springs police and the fire department are still investigating the cause of the fire, as well as the reason for the person’s death.

On Friday evening, Palm Springs police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of San Rafael. In that incident, which occurred at approximately 8:20 PM, officers arrived after reports of shots fired and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. An adult male and a juvenile male sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the latest in a series of shootings and reports of shots fired in that area of the city. Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this shooting or others to contact the department at 760-327-1441 immediately. You may also report information anonymously to Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.