City's first large-scale event since start of pandemic set for this weekend, next

Tens of thousands of dance music fans will be in Palm Springs during the next two weekends. Goldenvoice

Organizers of the city’s first large-scale event in more than a year said Thursday they are doing their best to ease any fears in the community over COVID-19 transmission and other issues associated with inviting thousands of dance music fans to the community.

“As always, minimizing potential disturbances is a priority for us, and we remain committed to working together with residents and the city for successful events,” wrote Darren Carroll, a community relations liaison representing the organizers of Splash House.

The event, first held in the summer of 2013, was the brainchild of Kelly McLean Lewin, Chief Operating Officer of McClean Company , and her brother Tyler McLean. Both saw an opportunity to attract visitors to the city during what are traditionally slower months for hotels, restaurants, and other service businesses.

Splash House has drawn up to 50,000 revelers in prior years, mostly between 21 and 34. They are treated to electronic dance music played by up-and-coming DJs in and around resort pools. The event was canceled in 2020 as a precaution in the battle against COVID-19. This weekend and next, three resorts — The Renaissance, Margaritaville Palm Springs, and The Saguaro Palm Springs — host events. After-hours parties will be held at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Private shuttles provide transportation between all venues.

The influx of thousands of visitors to the city has been the topic of multiple conversations between city officials, the business community, and residents in recent weeks. City leaders recently approved additional requirements for the event and others like it to help combat a surge in COVID-19 in the community brought on by the emergence of the Delta variant of the virus.

Data released Thursday shows 121 cases of the virus were reported in the city last week, up from 109 the week prior.

Among other health and safety measures that will be enforced at all Splash House event locations and on shuttles, organizers are required to check that attendees are fully vaccinated or that they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

“Security and safety are of utmost importance,” they wrote on the event’s website.

Also of importance, they said, are noise concerns in the community, particularly neighborhoods near the Air Museum.

“In addition to the noise mitigation measures implemented in 2019, this year we are adding rigging to fly a line array sound system to better steer and contain audio energy within the property,” Carroll wrote. “We will also be making periodic visits to various hotel perimeter points as well as within the community to monitor the sound levels during our events.”

Contact: Carroll has made his contact information available for anyone in the city who has concerns about the Splash House event. He may be reached via email at darren@goldenvoice.com or via cell at 310-200-5839.