Need a new passport? Palm Springs Public Library can help

Palm Springs residents can receive passport assistance once again at The Palm Springs Public Library, staff reported this week. The Palm Springs Post

While travelers aren’t quite free to “roam about the cabin” in every country, the Palm Springs Public Library is prepared to assist them nonetheless.

The library, at 300 S. Sunrise Way, is a U.S. Department of State Passport Acceptance Facility. This week, staff reported that the library is again offering assistance for travelers who need to file the necessary paperwork for a new passport.

“We accept your passport application and forward all forms and documents to the United States Department of State, where your passport will be processed,” staff wrote. “Now is the time to plan ahead to ensure your international travel plans aren’t impacted!”

There’s no question starting sooner rather than later is important if you plan to travel this fall or winter internationally. The State Department estimated that the wait time to receive a new passport is between 12 and 18 weeks. That includes up to six weeks waiting for the status of an application to move from “not available” or “in process.”

While library staff cannot process a renewal, they can assist with all necessary paperwork for a new passport and take a passport photo. That service is offered for a $15 fee.

Need assistance? Appointments are required and are available Monday through Saturday. To make an appointment or find more information, you can click here .

Library staff reminds anyone coming to the building that masks are currently required inside.

More information: For a map and list of COVID-19 travel recommendations for each country, you can turn to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention site here .