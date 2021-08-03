Palm Springs, CA

New station ownership, broadcast team will be familiar to many

The Palm Springs Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOeGc_0bGG2np000
KGAY is now owned by Brad Fuhr (left). Listeners can expect the return of John Taylor (center) and Chris Shebel (right).The Palm Springs Post

Some familiar faces are returning to KGAY.

Brad Fuhr, who helped launch the station on Christmas Day 2018, has agreed to purchase the station from Sunnylands Broadcasting, retaining the format and adding to his other properties — Gay Desert Guide and the I Love Gay Palm Springs podcast. The sale should be complete following Federal Communications Commission approval later this year.

“Radio has been in my blood since age 15, when I started at my hometown radio station running the Sunday morning religious programs,” Fuhr said in making the announcement Monday. “I learned how to read the news and be a DJ after those big booming voices I heard coming out of my AM radio from all over the country.”

LGBTQ+ programming will be expanded with the return of John Taylor in the mornings and Chris Shebel in the afternoons. Taylor has hosted the I Love Gay Palm Springs podcast since departing the station along with Fuhr in 2019. Shebel was the station’s original programmer. DJ Galaxy and DJ Eric Ornelas will continue providing “Retro Lunch.”

Why get into the radio business now when audiences are drawn to other media outlets? Fuhr said it was both a sense of duty and KGAY’s success that made the decision easy.

“To me, there's really a sense of opportunity," Fuhr told Coachella Valley Independent publisher Jimmy Boegle, a frequent guest on the podcast. “There are so many things we can do together.”

To that end, Fuhr also announced that he will run the station as a California benefit corporation, which requires that the company operate in the public's interest, and not be purely profit-driven.

“I did that because I feel that radio should go back to its roots, which is serving in the public interest," he told The Independent.

Keeping the station focused on the LGBTQ community is exactly what the sellers were hoping for.

“KGAY should stay gay and this plan does just that,” Greg Smith, co-owner of Sunnylands Broadcasting, told an industry trade publication Monday. “We have always been and remain committed to keeping the radio station in the ownership of an LGBTQ+ company. We are thrilled that the radio station will be operated by Brad, who is both an experienced broadcaster and a successful champion of the LGBTQ+ communities.”

The station was first licensed in 1965 as KGOL. It has undergone nine changes to its call letters since then. Before becoming KGAY, the station was known as KVGH from 2016 through 2018.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bdc91b9a1c751357fffb728f0e1768fa.blob

Independent journalism serving Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs, CA
138 followers
Loading

More from The Palm Springs Post

Palm Springs, CA

'He worked hard and smiled harder': Popular area waiter succumbs to COVID-19 at age 41

A fund-raiser has been established to aid the family of Felipe Cuahuizo.The Palm Springs Post. Staff and customers of two area restaurants are remembering a popular employee today as they try to raise funds to support the family he left behind.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs cannabis shop owner put on defense after TikTok video goes viral

A TikTok user is alleging a local business owner refused to him entry into the men’s restroom. The business owner has a different take.The Palm Springs Post. The co-owner of a South Palm Canyon Drive cannabis dispensary is under fire after allegations that she refused to allow a transgender man to access the men's restroom. Typical of videos that go viral, she said, only one side of the story was filmed.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test soon required for indoor dining, Council decides

Palm Springs is once again mandating that people wear masks inside all city businesses, regardless of vaccination status.The Palm Springs Post. Faced with overwhelming evidence that a spike in COVID-19 cases has come to Palm Springs, the City Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to dine indoors at city restaurants. It also approved an order requiring people wear masks inside all businesses, regardless of their vaccination status.Read full story
2 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs business owners plead case for return to indoor mask mandates

Crowded city streets are good for business but possibly bad for the battle against a spike in COVID-19 cases.The Palm Springs Post. Business owners in Palm Springs hoping to protect themselves, their employees, and customers are looking to city leaders for help. That help could come tonight.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Pup’s passing leaves hole in heart of his online fanbase

Taco Lee Maloney doing what he did best — relaxing at home in Palm Springs.Barry Adams. In a community known for its sunshine, celebrities, and canine companions, Taco Lee Maloney was the rare combination of all three.Read full story
3 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Lawsuit over Marilyn statue moves forward with fewer claims allowed

Fans and opponents of the Forever Marilyn statue in downtown Palm Springs turned out for its unveiling on June 20.The Palm Springs Post. A Riverside County Superior Court judge on Thursday upheld a ruling from earlier this week that many of the points made by the Committee to Relocate Marilyn (CReMa) in its lawsuit against the city cannot be carried forward in the proceedings.Read full story
3 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Appeals Board finds little credibility in bar owner’s defense, upholds citations

Citations issued to the owner of Palm Springs’ Hair of the Dog bar were upheld Wednesday evening by the Appeals Board, but the fines were reThe Palm Springs Post. The city’s Appeals Board on Wednesday upheld three citations issued to a Palm Springs bar owner for violating emergency COVID-19 orders, but reduced the fines levied with those citations by more than half.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

PSUSD School Board hears from mask opponents, can do little to fulfill their requests

Children attending classes in person throughout California will be required to wear masks when the new school year starts.Kelly Sikkema. Community members concerned about mask requirements for students attending in-person classes in the Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) made their concerns known Tuesday evening. There’s little chance their efforts will bring about change.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs-based program helps students, strengthens families

Male students and chaperones from a Palm Springs-based program pose during a recent trip to the East Coast.Building Resilience in African American Families. It’s tucked behind a church, so you would expect a few miracles to transpire. But what you may not expect from one Palm Springs-based program is a return on investment that’s almost too hard to measure.Read full story
1 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Businesses, officials, residents watch, wait as COVID-19 cases spike

For now, signs such as this one at Kreem, 170 E. Palm Canyon Dr., will remain the norm. The city has no current plans to mandate masks againThe Palm Springs Post. A surge of COVID-19 spreading among the nation’s unvaccinated has led several cities in Southern California to impose mask requirements again. Are similar requirements coming to Palm Springs? Not officially — yet.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Expansion of cannabis facility north of Interstate 10 tied to odor mitigation efforts elsewhere

Odors coming from this cannabis facility in the Desert Highlands Gateway Estates neighborhood have long frustrated neighbors and city officiThe Palm Springs Post. City officials frustrated with a lack of progress on odor issues at a Kings Garden marijuana cultivation facility in the Desert Highlands Gateway Estates neighborhood tied approval of the company's proposed expansion elsewhere in the city to that progress Thursday evening.Read full story
3 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Public gets chance to weigh in on two large development projects tonight

A proposed 80-home development on 13.5 acres along East Palm Canyon Drive moved forward last month. The public will get a chance to commentThe Palm Springs Post. Public hearings on two large development projects in the city are on the Palm Springs City Council agenda this evening at the request of elected officials.Read full story
3 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Police: Driver shortage leads to uptick in late-night incidents downtown

A nationwide shortage of rideshare drivers is causing headaches for both passengers and police in Palm Springs.The Palm Springs Post. A nationwide shortage of employees in one industry is hitting particularly close to home in Palm Springs, leaving police, business owners and city officials scratching their heads as they look for a solution.Read full story
1 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Record-setting road trip included Palm Springs tech executive

Peter Loforte of Palm Springs sleeps in the back of the vehicle he and two friends used to shatter a driving record earlier this month. (PhoPeter Loforte. Ask most people about their summer road trip and you’re likely to hear tales of questionable gas station snacks, daylong stretches of driving, and motel beds that did more harm than good. Ask Peter Loforte about his and you’ll learn about deploying multiple “countermeasures” to combat police radar, how big a fuel cell you can fit in a trunk, and how best to sleep on a mattress stuffed into a back seat.Read full story
1 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Stalled Plaza Theatre restoration could get kickstart this week

The Plaza Theatre, at 128 S. Palm Canyon Dr., was the subject of a fundraising drive that was mostly halted during the pandemic.The Palm Springs Post. New life for efforts to restore an old piece of city history is starting to appear.Read full story
1 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Compost Coalition aims to make vacant lot a model of sustainability

If all goes as planned, the vacant lot just inside the entrance to the Coyote Run II Apartments on North Sunrise Way will become a garden thThe Palm Springs Post. “It all changed when I started looking at my banana peel differently.”Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Plans show George Floyd mural being removed as part of building remodel

Fencing recently went up around a downtown Palm Springs building that features a mural honoring the life of George Floyd. The mural likely wThe Palm Springs Post. A downtown building that originally housed the city’s Greyhound bus station is slated to become a retail shop, and a popular mural appears to be going away when that happens.Read full story
18 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Projections put Palm Springs population at more than 100,000 within 20 years

Audience members examine possible zoning changes in Palm Springs during a community workshop Tuesday evening at the Palm Springs ConventionThe Palm Springs Post. A city with more than double the current population, 26,000 additional jobs, and 19,000 more housing units. That’s what Palm Springs can expect by 2040, planners revealed Tuesday, as they shared their current plans to prepare for what could be the highest rate of growth in the city in 70 years.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Bogert statue removal decision in September?

The possible removal of a statue of former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert from the front of City Hall is expected to be addressed by the CiThe Palm Springs Post. The possible removal of a statue of a former mayor from the front of City Hall should be considered by the Palm Springs City Council in September, City Manager Justin Clifton said Monday.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy