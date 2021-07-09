Palm Springs, CA

City Council begins tackling parking plan, sidewalk displays tonight

The Palm Springs Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBaaC_0aqxfTWC00
Parklets taking up space on sidewalks and encroaching into parking spaces have created a unique set of issues in downtown Palm Springs. TheThe Palm Springs Post

Space for vehicles and space for merchandise are two of the topics on the agenda at tonight’s Palm Springs City Council meeting. Both have ties to the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up for discussion in both instances is the desire of elected officials and city staff to solve issues facing business owners and their employees: Where can employees park during their shifts, safely and conveniently, especially with parklets now eating up street parking downtown? And how can retail businesses gain greater visibility for their shops with those parklets built on public sidewalks?

Parklets — public seating platforms and other designs that convert sidewalk areas and curbside parking spaces into usable spaces — were allowed last summer to help restaurant owners provide outdoor seating. At the time, indoor seating was not allowed under state regulations put in place as COVID-19 raged.

The result in downtown Palm Springs was a mix of expensive, elaborately-designed structures, and others that one resident described as “shanty shacks on our streets” taking over multiple parking spots. Frustrations mounted when retail shop owners pointed out that while they were not able to display their wares on sidewalks, restaurants were allowed to set up dining spaces free of charge, often hiding the entrances to the retail stores.

Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton, speaking to many retailers and restaurateurs at a meeting Tuesday morning, said the time has come for the city to address those concerns.

“One thing taken away with parklets is that we must help one business without harming another business,” she said. “We need to make sure that whatever we do that helps business A, it does not harm business B.”

An important step in ensuring that equity comes tonight, Middleton said, as the City Council starts discussions around an outdoor merchandise ordinance allowing retailers in all parts of downtown to display merchandise on sidewalks. Currently, those displays are allowed only on Palm Canyon Drive between Amado Road and Alejo Road, and within the Uptown District on Palm Canyon Drive between Alejo Road and Vista Chino.

That discussion will be informed by a report from city staff which contains examples of how other cities are allowing retailers to display merchandise on sidewalks.

The parking issue has lingered for years, but worsened during the past 16 months. Downtown business owners said Tuesday that as visitors flocked to the city during the pandemic, using more and more parking spots, many of their employees have been forced to park blocks away from where they work, resulting in long walks in the heat during the day, and increased dangers trekking back to their vehicles at night.

“They are basically sitting ducks for anybody who wants to do anything to them late at night,” said Mindy Reed, owner of Zin American Bistro, speaking about safety concerns for her employees.

Parklets appear to put an additional squeeze on available parking spaces for visitors and downtown employees alike, business owners said, adding that unless city leaders step up for their workers the issue is likely to remain unresolved.

“The needs of employees have been the least focused on over the years,” Joy Brown Meredith, owner of Crystal Fantasy on Palm Canyon Drive, said Tuesday. “It’s a very complicated process to park downtown and I’m hoping we don’t have to resort to pay for parking.”

Nobody is proposing that scenario. However, without an update to the city’s off-street parking requirements — last updated in 1988 — exactly where and how much parking should be downtown remains a bit of a guess.

“The city’s existing parking ratios are largely based on peak parking demand and have not been assessed for relevance to local conditions in over 30 years,” city staff wrote in a report prepared for tonight’s meeting. “Increased access to public transit, the development of rideshare services, increased telecommuting practices, and reductions in vehicle use are trends that reduce the need for parking spaces and necessitate a reevaluation of existing parking ratios.”

Councilmembers are expected to instruct staff to begin that reevaluation tonight, working with members of the Palm Springs Planning Commission to bring a draft parking ordinance amendment to them for a future vote.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bdc91b9a1c751357fffb728f0e1768fa.blob

Independent journalism serving Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs, CA
114 followers
Loading

More from The Palm Springs Post

Palm Springs, CA

Appeals Board finds little credibility in bar owner’s defense, upholds citations

Citations issued to the owner of Palm Springs’ Hair of the Dog bar were upheld Wednesday evening by the Appeals Board, but the fines were reThe Palm Springs Post. The city’s Appeals Board on Wednesday upheld three citations issued to a Palm Springs bar owner for violating emergency COVID-19 orders, but reduced the fines levied with those citations by more than half.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

PSUSD School Board hears from mask opponents, can do little to fulfill their requests

Children attending classes in person throughout California will be required to wear masks when the new school year starts.Kelly Sikkema. Community members concerned about mask requirements for students attending in-person classes in the Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) made their concerns known Tuesday evening. There’s little chance their efforts will bring about change.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs-based program helps students, strengthens families

Male students and chaperones from a Palm Springs-based program pose during a recent trip to the East Coast.Building Resilience in African American Families. It’s tucked behind a church, so you would expect a few miracles to transpire. But what you may not expect from one Palm Springs-based program is a return on investment that’s almost too hard to measure.Read full story
1 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Businesses, officials, residents watch, wait as COVID-19 cases spike

For now, signs such as this one at Kreem, 170 E. Palm Canyon Dr., will remain the norm. The city has no current plans to mandate masks againThe Palm Springs Post. A surge of COVID-19 spreading among the nation’s unvaccinated has led several cities in Southern California to impose mask requirements again. Are similar requirements coming to Palm Springs? Not officially — yet.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Expansion of cannabis facility north of Interstate 10 tied to odor mitigation efforts elsewhere

Odors coming from this cannabis facility in the Desert Highlands Gateway Estates neighborhood have long frustrated neighbors and city officiThe Palm Springs Post. City officials frustrated with a lack of progress on odor issues at a Kings Garden marijuana cultivation facility in the Desert Highlands Gateway Estates neighborhood tied approval of the company's proposed expansion elsewhere in the city to that progress Thursday evening.Read full story
3 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Public gets chance to weigh in on two large development projects tonight

A proposed 80-home development on 13.5 acres along East Palm Canyon Drive moved forward last month. The public will get a chance to commentThe Palm Springs Post. Public hearings on two large development projects in the city are on the Palm Springs City Council agenda this evening at the request of elected officials.Read full story
3 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Police: Driver shortage leads to uptick in late-night incidents downtown

A nationwide shortage of rideshare drivers is causing headaches for both passengers and police in Palm Springs.The Palm Springs Post. A nationwide shortage of employees in one industry is hitting particularly close to home in Palm Springs, leaving police, business owners and city officials scratching their heads as they look for a solution.Read full story
1 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Record-setting road trip included Palm Springs tech executive

Peter Loforte of Palm Springs sleeps in the back of the vehicle he and two friends used to shatter a driving record earlier this month. (PhoPeter Loforte. Ask most people about their summer road trip and you’re likely to hear tales of questionable gas station snacks, daylong stretches of driving, and motel beds that did more harm than good. Ask Peter Loforte about his and you’ll learn about deploying multiple “countermeasures” to combat police radar, how big a fuel cell you can fit in a trunk, and how best to sleep on a mattress stuffed into a back seat.Read full story
1 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Stalled Plaza Theatre restoration could get kickstart this week

The Plaza Theatre, at 128 S. Palm Canyon Dr., was the subject of a fundraising drive that was mostly halted during the pandemic.The Palm Springs Post. New life for efforts to restore an old piece of city history is starting to appear.Read full story
1 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Compost Coalition aims to make vacant lot a model of sustainability

If all goes as planned, the vacant lot just inside the entrance to the Coyote Run II Apartments on North Sunrise Way will become a garden thThe Palm Springs Post. “It all changed when I started looking at my banana peel differently.”Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Plans show George Floyd mural being removed as part of building remodel

Fencing recently went up around a downtown Palm Springs building that features a mural honoring the life of George Floyd. The mural likely wThe Palm Springs Post. A downtown building that originally housed the city’s Greyhound bus station is slated to become a retail shop, and a popular mural appears to be going away when that happens.Read full story
18 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Projections put Palm Springs population at more than 100,000 within 20 years

Audience members examine possible zoning changes in Palm Springs during a community workshop Tuesday evening at the Palm Springs ConventionThe Palm Springs Post. A city with more than double the current population, 26,000 additional jobs, and 19,000 more housing units. That’s what Palm Springs can expect by 2040, planners revealed Tuesday, as they shared their current plans to prepare for what could be the highest rate of growth in the city in 70 years.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Bogert statue removal decision in September?

The possible removal of a statue of former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert from the front of City Hall is expected to be addressed by the CiThe Palm Springs Post. The possible removal of a statue of a former mayor from the front of City Hall should be considered by the Palm Springs City Council in September, City Manager Justin Clifton said Monday.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Records: Palm Springs businesses got Valley’s largest share of federal aid

Records from the Small Business Administration released Friday show The Colony Palms Hotel and Bungalows received roughly $4.6 million in grThe Palm Springs Post. Restaurants, bars and other businesses in Palm Springs that serve food and beverages received more than $26 million from a Small Business Administration (SBA) program designed to offset losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, records released Friday show.Read full story
2 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Mayor to statue opponents: Use of #MeToo is ‘offensive and triggering’

Protestors gather during the official unveiling of the Forever Marilyn statue in downtown Palm Springs last month.The Palm Springs Post. Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege fought back Thursday night against opponents of the Forever Marilyn statue on Museum Way, accusing them of co-opting the #MeToo movement as a tool to oppose the artwork.Read full story
2 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Help on the way, methodically, for troubled city intersections

A vehicle sits damaged after hitting an apartment building near the intersection of East Via Escuela and North Indian Canyon Drive.Reader submission. Cars into homes. Trucks into fire hydrants. Cars and trucks into … other cars and trucks. Neighbors near one intersection in north Palm Springs have had their fill of screeching tires and the sound of metal on metal outside their living room windows.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Scarce services for city’s homeless bring call for ‘wraparound’ facility

Individuals experiencing homelessness are a familiar site near the intersection of Indian Canyon Drive and Ramon Road.The Palm Springs Post. With Palm Springs set to end its relationship with the only remaining homeless services provider here in the coming weeks, many residents are left wondering: How did it come to this, and where do we go from here to address a crisis playing out live on city streets?Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Rise in suspicious fires has business owners on edge

This fire at the intersection of North Belardo Road and Merito Place on June 12 is one of multiple suspected of being intentionally set.The Palm Springs Post. An alarming increase in fires suspected to be set intentionally in recent weeks has business owners in Palm Springs fearing the worst and authorities looking for help.Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Community’s kindness shines through after visitor has wheelchair stolen

Steve Dalley, visiting Palm Springs from New Zealand, is searching for his stolen wheelchair, pictured with him here. While he hopes it turnSteve Dalley. A cruel event last week gave residents of Palm Springs a chance to show their kindness, and the recipient of that kindness cannot thank the community enough.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy