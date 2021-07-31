Events in NYC: What’s Happening This Weekend?

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, check out some of these events in NYC.

From yoga classes to food festivals, NYC is buzzing with all sorts of events this weekend that you can attend for free or for a small entrance fee. So if you want to explore what your home city can offer, keep on reading.

Bronx Night Market

This is a weekly event in the Bronx that happens every Saturday 12-7 pm through November. The main idea of the event is to celebrate culture and cuisine, as well as represents the city’s diverse offerings and support up-and-coming food concepts.

It's a free event with 30 plus food vendors which is pet friendly as well.

It is said to be the best open-air market in New York, according to NY Times.

Address: 1 Fordham Plaza, The Bronx, NY 10458.

Healthy on the Hudson: Pilates

Free event by HRPK as part of Healthy on the Hudson classes this summer. They host free workouts that are adaptable to all levels and are here to help you sweat and stay healthy.

This Saturday from 6:30 - 7:30 pm you can join a pilates class led by Chelsea Piers Fitness.

Address: Hudson River Park's Pier 62 at W 22 St., New York, NY 10013.

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Ths is the 11th annual Beer Bourbon & BBQ Festival in Brooklyn.

General admission ($59) includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited samplings of beer and bourbon, and BBQ dinner plate. Other food is available a la carte.

More information and tickets are on their official website.

Address: Brooklyn EXPO Center, 72 Noble Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222.

Greenpoint Terminal Market

This is an outdoor flea located on the waterfront that attracts over 100 vendors including vintage, antiques, local art and design, fashion and a variety of international food. Here you can find many local small businesses and craft makers of NYC.

Asides from shopping, this outdoor space also offers a variety of activities such as live music, shows and outdoor family-friendly activities. It is open to the public from 10 am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

This weekend's program includes:

July 31st:

Outdoor Yoga experience with GlassHouseYoga - multiple classes 9 am - 2 pm

Music by James Park 11 pm - 2:30 pm

Company of Collaborative Artists - 2 pm - a dance company for movers of the new 2020s: the movement and process workshop.

August 1st:

Outdoor Yoga experience with GlassHouseYoga - multiple classes 9 am - 2 pm

Cars & Coffee 9 am - 2 pm

HotHoneySundays 2 pm - 6 pm - your new favorite party spot with a view.

Address: 2 Noble Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222.

