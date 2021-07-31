Vegan in NYC: Where To Get Vegan Ice Cream?

This is probably the best time to be vegan in NYC. A lot of restaurants and food spots are adding more and more plant-based options to their menus and there are many all-vegan food places scattered around the city.

However, finding vegan ice cream is a bit trickier than vegan pizza or vegan burgers. So this is why we dedicated some time to scout out the best vegan ice cream places in NYC.

So the next time you are craving delicious and creamy ice cream, check out one of these spots:

Whipped Urban Dessert Lab

This is a black and female-owned ice cream shop in Lower East Side, Manhattan that has quite a few vegan ice cream options.

Recently, in honor of Juneteenth, they released a “Taste Of Freedom” flavor which is an oat milk base with cinnamon spice and chewy ginger cookies.

Also, Whipped Urban Dessert Lab has a hard-scooped Oate ice cream collection that includes hard-scoop vegan ice cream flavors such as coffee waffle crunch, strawberry shortcake, chocolate peanut butter pretzel, and cinnamon apple crisp.

You can also customize your order by adding various toppings or sauces like peanut butter, chocolate, strawberry, cinnamon spice crumble, sugar cone pieces, and rainbow sprinkles.

Address: 95 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002.

Chloe’s Soft Serve Fruit Co.

Located in the Union Square, Manhattan, Chloe's Soft Serve Fruit Co. counter shop offers frozen dairy-free fruit treats such as sundaes and smoothies.

Their soft "ice cream" are made only out of fruit, water and cane sugar. They serve classic and seasonal flavors like banana, pumpkin, and strawberry all year-round, so even if you are craving strawberry ice cream in winter, you can get them there.

You can also try their Soft Serve Pops that come in a wide variety of flavors such as mango, pineapple, blueberry, raspberry and more. If you are feeling fancy, ask the fruit pop to be dipped in dairy-free dark chocolate with toppings of your choice to have an ultimate vegan sundae on a stick.

Address: 25 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003.

Creme and Cocoa Creamery

Based in Brooklyn, Creme and Cocoa Creamery is one of the local's favorite sweet spots in summer. They offer delicious ice cream with a twist - vegan ice cream with booze.

The ice cream shop offers ice cream and sorbets made with a selection of alcohol. Plus, majority of their flavors were created in order to pay homage to the owners' upbringing in the Caribbean.

So you can find such flavors as Hibiscus Fleur which is made with brewed hibiscus/sorrel buds, or soursop, passion fruit and papaya flavors.

Address: 1067 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225.

And there you have it! Top 3 vegan ice cream places in NYC that you definitely need to check out the next time you are craving a good quality ice cream made with love.

Which one of these spots will you be trying out first? Let us know in the comments below.

