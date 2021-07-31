Where To Eat In NYC: Best Vegan Pizza Places

There has never been a better time to eat vegan food in New York. Just a quick look at the number of vegan pizza options available throughout the five boroughs, it can be quite a challenge trying to figure out which one to choose.

So we decided to make it easier for you and went on a hunt for the top vegan pizza places.

So whether you want to grab a pizza slice after a night out or you plan on binge watching the newest tv series on Netflix, these vegan pizza places are just what you need for your pizza cravings.

Here are the top vegan and vegan-friendly pizzerias in NYC!

Screamer's Pizzeria

This is probably the first all-vegan pizza place in NYC that serves authentic New York-style pizza. They sell pizza by the slice which is quite surprising taking in the fact that the majority of vegan places usually sell full plant-based pies.

Some of the best offerings include Maui Wowie pie (sweet Thai chili sauce, pickled long hots, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, pineapple, and jalapeño sausage with vegan cheese), the Grandma pie (Sicilian-style pie with garlic oil, two types of mozzarella (Numu and Violife), basil, and sauce stripes) and the Fancy Kale (spicy pesto, vegan cheese, house-made seitan sausage, marinated kale, and oregano oil drizzle).

Waz Wu

Currently, they have two locations in Greenpoint and in Crown Heights. The menu is a bit different in each location, so be sure to check beforehand.

Locations:

685 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

620 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 1122

Double Zero

Double Zero is a plant-based pizza place in the East Village that was founded by chef Matthew Kenney. This is one place you simply can't miss if you end up in the area.

The pizzas have a unique flavor due to being baked in a custom-built wood-burning oven. The atmosphere of the restaurant is very inviting, so you can enjoy a cozy evening with your partner or a friend.

©adrian mueller

The restaurant offers pizza classics such as the Margherita (cashew mozzarella, tomato, and basil) and the Artichoke (cashew cream, diced tomatoes, spinach, and caramelized onion).

As well as more unique flavors such as the Truffle Cashew Cream (wild mushrooms, baby kale, and lemon vinaigrette) and the Spicy Arrabiata (tomato, marinara sauce, cauliflower, shiitake bacon, and basil).

Address: 65 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003.

Which one of these will you be trying next? Or maybe you already have your favorite vegan pizza place? Let us know in the comments below.

