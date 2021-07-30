Best Veggie Burgers in NYC For Meatless Mondays

In NYC, a lot of restaurants are trying to be more vegan friendly and adding a veggie burger to the menu seems like a no brainer anymore.

But finding a good-tasting veggie burger can still be quite a challenge, so we compiled a list of places that serve the best veggies burgers in the city. So whether you are vegan, vegetarian or just looking to try out more meat-free options, keep on reading.

Superiority Burger

This vegetarian and vegan fast food spot is located in the East Village and has been founded by the award-winning pastry chef Brooks Headley.

Their signature Superiority burger is probably the best veggie burger there is that even carnivores will love. It is made of mashed chickpeas, crushed walnuts, and quinoa, topped with muenster cheese, iceberg lettuce, roasted tomatoes, and dill pickles, and a toasted bun.

They make their burgers vegan as well if you request. The price is $6 and it runs on a smaller size, so you just might want to order more than one if you feeling particularly hungry.

Address: 430 E 9th St, New York, NY 10009.

Hartbreakers

Hartbreakers is a '70s-inspired vegan eatery serving a variety of vegan dishes and snacks. The interior of the place is so colorful and funky that it serves as a perfect Instagram photoshoot place.

Oh, and their burgers are fantastic as well. Their most famous one is Rah Rah burger that costs $13. Just like the interior, the burger looks very photogenic and aesthetically pleasing.

It consists of a beet-based patty which is topped with jalapeños, pickled red onion, cheddar, a house-made sauce, and a sesame seed bun.

Address: 820 Hart St, Brooklyn, NY 11237.

Bareburger

Bareburger is a NYC-based food chain that offers several plant-based options for vegetarians out there. Currently, Bareburger’s menu includes vegan black bean or quinoa options for burgers, and even veggie versions of Beyond and Impossible burgers.

One of the most popular choices among their veggie burgers is the Duchess which consists of a quarter pound Impossible patty smothered with vegan gouda cheese, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, baby kale, tomatoes, and a “viroche” (vegan brioche) bun. The price is $14.95.

Some of the locations:

514 3rd Ave, New York, NY, 10016

366 West 46 Street, New York, NY, 10036

33-21 31st Ave, Long Island City, NY, 11103

170 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11215

Which one of these places are you going to check out first? Let us know in the comments below.

