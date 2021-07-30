3 Vegan Bakeries in NYC That You Should Try Out

New York City almost always ranks as the number one vegan city in the US in numerous surveys. It is no surprise since the variety of vegan restaurant and bakery options to choose from might make your head spin.

So if you want to get your hands on vegan cupcakes, vegan cakes or any other vegan pastry and are not sure where to start looking, we are here to help you.

Here are top vegan bakeries including some popular favorites and a few hidden gems.

Body & Soul Bakeshop

Vegan bakery with its central location in Brooklyn. They have been open for business since 1993, so you can be sure they have perfected their recipes to the bits.

They use the best seasonal, locally sourced, non-GMO, organic ingredients for baked goods. The popular favorites are their muffins.

They sell their products at various farmers markets in Manhattan and Brooklyn on select days:

Union Square Greenmarket: Open year-round on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am to 6 pm.

Open year-round on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am to 6 pm. Fort Washington Greenmarket (Fort Washington and 168th): Open June 7 to November 22 on Tuesdays from 8 am to 5 pm.

(Fort Washington and 168th): Open June 7 to November 22 on Tuesdays from 8 am to 5 pm. Tucker Square Greenmarket (66th and Broadway): Open year-round on Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 am to 5 pm.

(66th and Broadway): Open year-round on Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 am to 5 pm. Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket: Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 am to 5:30 pm.

Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 am to 5:30 pm. 79th St. Greenmarket (79th and Columbus): Open year-round on Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm.

Happy Zoe Vegan Bakery

Located in Greenpoint, Happy Zoe Vegan Bakery is a dream for any sweets lover that is vegan. The menu has a wide assortment of vegan cakes and pastries such as donuts, cookies, whoopie pies, crepes, rolls and more.

One of the best bakeries in the city with products that are healthy and without any artificial additives. Plus, the prices are quite reasonable as well.

Address: 102 B Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222.

Sprinkles

Not a fully vegan bakery but still worth mentioning. Sprinkles is a national chain bakery that has some of the best cupcakes in the city.

Although the only vegan choice on their menu is the red velvet cake marked with a red “V” on the top, it is worth stopping by. The tofu-based cream cheese icing is probably the best you will ever taste when it comes to vegan desserts.

Locations:

780 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10065

225 Liberty St Suite 241, New York, NY 10281

Pennsylvania Plaza 2 Penn Plaza, Ground Floor, New York, NY 10212

