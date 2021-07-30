These Are the Best Party Spots in NYC

Whenever you are looking for a place to meet new people or a place where you could go and have a good time with your group of friends, you will want to check out some of these places.

Ibuki Tsubo / Unsplash

If after the whole pandemic you are feeling a bit out of the loop of what's hot and popular in NYC nightlife, we prepared a quick guide for you with only the best party spots in the city.

So if you want to experience the best NYC can offer in terms of nightlife, keep on reading.

Short Stories

This East Village bar is currently the top hot spot for private events and some of the best cocktails. Recently, the bar has opened up for the public as well, so you no can not only enjoy their cocktail and food service but also stick around for a DJ.

Pexels

The place is quite small and gets crowded pretty fast, so you want to be early for the party.

Address: 355 Bowery, New York, NY 10003.

Joyface

Joyface is a 1970s-style bar that will make you feel like you stepped back into time. Packed with plush couches, a retro fireplace, a disco ball and a waterbed beneath a fun photo of Burt Reynolds, this is the place to be if you want to dance all night to the best throwback tunes.

Time Out website

They also are serving innovative cocktails that you probably have never heard of. So if you fancy a night of the 70s, this is the place to be.

Address: 104 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009.

Somewhere Nowhere

If you are looking for something a bit more extravagant, then Somewhere Nowhere is it. This lounge and nightclub were designed to transport guests to a dreamy, full-sensory fairyland, and let us tell you that they were successful.

Time Out website

It is a bi-level, 5,156-square-foot rooftop space that has whimsical décor with flower canopies, gnomes, and even fireflies. Located on top of the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel, Somewhere Nowhere offers stunning 360-degree views of the city skyline.

And did we mention that there is a rooftop pool?

Address: 112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001.

Kind Regards

Kind Regards is a Lower East Side cocktail bar and lounge that has quickly become a hot spot among nightlifers. Located in the former Cake Shop, Kind Regards is a perfect place for a chill evening and a raging party as well.

Kind Regards website

Space upstairs is set with the bar and backroom where you can enjoy relaxed beats. But if you want a bit more action, step through the doors downstairs into the multi-disco ball dance floor.

Address: 152 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002.

Will you be checking some of these this summer? Let us know in the comments below.

Don't forget to hit that 'follow' button to keep up to date with the latest news and articles on local travel tips within NYC and the whole of the US.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.