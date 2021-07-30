Where To Eat In NYC: Best Vegan Brunch Spots in NYC

NYC is full of amazing food places with all types of different cuisines, so it can get quite overwhelming when choosing where to go next. Especially if you are looking for plant-based food options.

So to make it easier for you, we compiled a list of the top vegan brunch places in NYC that you can check out the next time you want to catch a midday meal with your friends or family.

Here are the best vegan or vegan-friendly spots for brunch in NYC!

The Butcher’s Daughter

The Butcher’s Daughter is a plant-based restaurant, cafe and juice bar based in three different locations around NYC.

According to restaurant's website, they treat fruits and vegetables as a butcher would meat. They chop, fillet and carve fresh produce into healthy vegetarian dishes.

Locations:

581 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

19 Kenmare Street, New York, NY 10012

Blossom Restaurant

Blossom Restaurant opened in 2005 and originally was located in a historical 9th Avenue building in the Chelsea neighborhood. Today Blossom Restaurant operates in two locations and offers more of an upscale vegan dining experience.

The menu is plant-based and paired carefully with an extensive wine list. They offer pizza, sandwiches and a variety of main meals.

Locations:

72 University Pl, New York, NY 10003

507 Columbus Ave, New York, NY

Delice & Sarrasin

This is a cozy cafe offering traditional French dishes such as coq au vin, escargot, crepes, galettes. Located in the heart of West Village, Delice & Sarrasin is a family-owned cafe with a delicious looking menu.

Among more authentic french cuisine, you can also choose from a list of sweet and savory crêpes. You just might feel like you stepped into the streets of Paris while there.

Address: 20 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014.

Divya’s Kitchen

Located in the Bhakti Center, Divya’s Kitchen is a vegetarian, largely gluten-free eatery. They are following Ayurvedic principles which is the ancient medical science of India that teaches how to maintain balance on all levels and how food can restore our innate ability for healing and wellness.

Their brunch menu includes sweet and savory waffles, small bites, different types of toast, salads and soups. It's open daily from 12 pm to 10 pm.

Address: 25 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003.

Jajaja Plantas Mexicana

This is a contemporary Mexican restaurant serving an all-vegan menu. They have three main locations in West Village, Lower East Side and Brooklyn.

The restaurant offer brunch options during weekends such as Kale Pancakes, Brunch Tacos or even Brunch Burrito.

Locations:

119 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11249

63 Carmine Street, New York, NY, 10014

162 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002

Which one of these will you be trying out next? Let us know in the comments below.

