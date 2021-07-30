NYC Restaurant Week: All You Need To Know & Best Spots

NYC Restaurant Week summer 2021 is open and here is a little summary of all you need to know about it.

NYC Restaurant Week summer 2021 is running from July 19 through August 22, with a huge variety of options for a delicious dining experience. It doesn't matter if you prefer dining indoors, outdoors or at home, this year the event offers an exceptionally big amount of deals for all preferences.

What is NYC Restaurant Week?

New York City Restaurant Week is the City's twice-annual tradition that is often called culinary celebration. It has been in action since 1992.

Originally, it was created as a one-time culinary event to welcome the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to the City. The event included 95 participating restaurants and was cheerily welcomed by local residents who were excited to dine at some of NYC top restaurants for bargain prices.

Over the past years, NYC Restaurant Week has grown a lot and still remains one of the most anticipated events among locals.

What deals are available during NYC Restaurant Week?

Summer 2021’s NYC Restaurant Week has introduced three pricing tiers: $21, $39 and $125 for lunch, dinner or both. However, some restaurants may offer the $125 Signature Dining Experience in addition to or instead of a $21 or $39 offerings.

NYC Restaurant Week website

According to the official Restaurant Week website:

Restaurant Week organizers advise restaurants to offer at least an entree and a side for the first two tiers, and the $125 ticket must include three or more courses plus a little something extra like wine.

This year, more than 500 restaurants and food spots are participating. So you can find deals from Italian, Thai, Russian, Cuban, Spanish, French, Mexican, Indian, Brazilian and Japanese izakayas, ice cream parlors, steakhouses, fish bars, brasseries, bistros, grills, cafes and sushi restaurants.

5 Best Restaurant Week spots

We think that Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to try out new restaurants and even go to a restaurant that may normally be out of your budget.

Noah Fecks / Adda

So if you want to take an advantage of the deals that this Restaurant Week is offering, here are some of our recommended spots:

Wayan - one of the best restaurants of the year with an Indonesian-French menu (20 Spring St, New York, NY 10012).

- one of the best restaurants of the year with an Indonesian-French menu (20 Spring St, New York, NY 10012). Tribeca Grill - the original participant of NYC Restaurant Week 1992 offering delicious BBQ meals (375 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013).

- the original participant of NYC Restaurant Week 1992 offering delicious BBQ meals (375 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013). Nobu Downtown - owned by Robert De Niro, the restaurant is noteworthy for its Japanese/Peruvian menus (195 Broadway, New York, NY 10007).

- owned by Robert De Niro, the restaurant is noteworthy for its Japanese/Peruvian menus (195 Broadway, New York, NY 10007). Adda - one of our 50 best restaurants offering Indian cuisine in Queens (31-31 Thomson Ave, Queens, NY 11101).

- one of our 50 best restaurants offering Indian cuisine in Queens (31-31 Thomson Ave, Queens, NY 11101). Spanish Diner - Spanish cuisine restaurant in the Hudson Yards Retail complex (435 W 30th St, New York, NY 10001).

Visit the official NYC Restaurant Week page to book your table or place an order.

Will you be testing out some of these spots? Let us know in the comments below.

