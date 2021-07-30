3 Coolest Cocktails in NYC According to TikTok

If you haven't tried TikTok yet, then you are missing out. Because this app is an amazing source of inspiration for basically anything, including food and drink spots.

So we compiled a quick list of the coolest cocktails in NYC, think the over-the-top cocktails that are definitely worth a picture at the very least. So here is a roundup of the top coolest cocktails in NYC!

LouLou

LouLou is a cosy French bistro and cocktail lounge in Chelsea where they serve drinks in the most coolest-looking glasses.

The Mexican Stiletto is their signature cocktail that comes in a bird-shape glass filled with a blend of Don Julio, grapefruit and agave. Another cool looking cocktail that you can order is The World Is Yours - a gin, sake and peach treat served in a crystal ball and topped with edible flowers.

Address: 176 8th Ave, New York, NY 10011.

Caliente Cab

Caliente Cab is a Mexican eatery serving diverse regional cuisines in the West Village. The only catch? Their portions are big, like seriously big.

We recommend trying out their Gigante Fresh Fruit Margarita which tastes amazing but is a challenge to finish, so you can share it with a friend or two, just ask for additional straws. You can choose from nine different flavors such as strawberry, mango and passion fruit and more.

If you are feeling a tad hungry, pair your margarita with their massive Taco Tower for a truly unforgettable experience.

Address: 61 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014.

The Cauldron

If you are a Harry Potter fan, then you are going to love this one. You can live out all your wizarding dreams at this fantasy-inspired pop-up by making your own drink potion.

This potion experience gives you a chance to make two cocktails from whatever you want. For this experience, you need a booking that comes with an appetizer and a welcome drink, as well as the assistance of a Potion Master.

And if you really want to enhance the experience, you can even get a wand and a robe! How cool is that?

Address: 47 Stone St, New York, NY 1000.

And there you have it! These 3 cool cocktail experiences are definitely worth adding to your NYC summer bucket list.

Will you be trying out some of these? Let us know in the comments below.

