How To Spend a Perfect Day in New Orleans

Referred to as NOLA (New Orleans, Louisiana), this city offers a unique cultural experience for anyone who loves to explore and see what the US provides. In addition to that, the city offers something for everyone from magnificent nightlife to delectable cuisine and rich history.

While in the city, you can visit famous neighborhoods and have some of the best cuisines they offer within a day.

With that said, in this article, we shall be taking you through a one-day itinerary in New Orleans that will make your visit fun and memorable.

Things to do while in New Orleans

If you are in New Orleans, Louisiana, for a day, here are some of the things you should consider doing.

1. Visit Café du Monde

When planning to visit NOLA for a day, you shouldn't leave without visiting Café du Monde. While here, you will be able to have a cup of creamy, chicory-laced café au lait, also referred to as coffee with milk, along with a savoring beignet that is covered in powdered sugar.

This is an excellent way of starting your day while in New Orleans. At café du Monde, you will be able to see the city come to life as carriage drivers queue up across the street.

2. St. Louis Cathedral

Just across the street from Café du Monde, via a line of horse-drawn carriages, you will come across the St. Louis Cathedral.

Legends have it that serene garden at the back of the Cathedral was a favorite haunt of Marie Laveau, best known as Voodoo Queen. She was a devoted Catholic. If you love history, you shouldn't miss visiting the St. Louis Cathedral whenever you visit New Orleans.

3. Presbytère and Cabildo

Two top-notch museums border St. Louis Cathedral; the Cabildo to the left of the Cathedral. This is where the Louisiana Purchase was signed.

Nowadays, the museum is equipped with exhibits on Louisiana history. While here, you should consider checking out Napoleon's death mask. The Presbytère is located to the right of the Cathedral. Here, you will be able to immerse yourself in the culture along with the chaos of Mardi Gras.

4. Central Grocery

You should also consider getting a muffuletta at the Central Grocery. The muffuletta is a famous Italian sandwich; it is filled with Italian cold cuts, olive salad, and a substantial amount of cheese.

Half of this sandwich is enough for a hungry individual. East your lunch at a small table located at the back, or make your way through the building across the street and enjoy the sandwich at the Mississippi River banks.

5. Explore the Jackson Square

Jackson Square is a historical landmark and by far one of the most famous in New Orleans. The square hosts number of artists along with performers. While there, you can have your portrait done, enjoy street performers and enjoy the sunshine.

6. Royal Street

Royal Street is one of the most beautiful streets in New Orleans. The road is lined with arts, swanky antiques, along with clothing shops. In addition to that, it has plenty of antebellum eye candy.

While here, you should consider checking out the ridiculous collection at the M.S Rau, 630 Royal. This is a relatively old antique store with more than 100 years, and it welcomes gawkers. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. several blocks are closed to vehicles at Royal and a colorful street performer entertain for tips.

7. The Bourbon Street

The best time to do Bourbon is during dusk when it is not very tame and not too rowdy. You should note that Bourbon Street is loud, gaudy, and can be gross at times.

However, Bourbon Street tends to be seductive and exhilarating before sleaziness becomes serious and obnoxiousness sets in. Here, music pours out, and bartenders and dancers hawk their wares; the experience is incredible.

8. Brennan's Restaurant

There is no doubt that food is a vital part of your time while in New Orleans, and as a result, you should consider dining at the Brennan's Restaurant.

Here, you will be able to enjoy an iconic French Quarter dinner- the hit Brennan's; it is named after the first family of the New Orleans restaurants, and it lives up to the mantle. You will never regret visiting NOLA and dining at the Brennan's Restaurant.

How to get to New Orleans

To get to the city from MSY or Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (approximately 15 miles west of New Orleans), you might consider using the airport shuttle, which costs $24 per person one way and $44 per person for a round trip.

Airport shuttle offers services for both downtown and uptown districts, including the French Quarter.

Aside from the airport shuttle, you might consider using a taxi. However, you should expect to pay upwards of $36 to get to Central Business District and French Quarter from the airport. Lyft, along with Uber, are widely available as well.

Getting around the city

Some of the best ways to explore New Orleans is on foot and using public transportation. Neighborhoods of the city tend to be relatively compact, which makes them ideal for strolling sightseers. Whenever you don't feel like walking around, you can hop on some of the famous streetcars.

In addition to that, cycling is another incredible option. New Orleans features a flat landscape, making it easy for one to get around on a bike. You can always rent a bike from various companies.

Streetcars and buses are relatively affordable to move around with and can cost approximately $1.25 per person. You might consider purchasing Jazzy Pass if you are planning on using public transport more than once a day.

By doing it you will receive an unlimited number of rides on buses along with streetcars. Jazz Pass has different rates from $3 to $55 depending on its validity length.

