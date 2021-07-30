Best Camping Spot Near NYC For Relaxing Weekend

After more than a year-long quarantine and a harsh winter in the city, a tranquil escape to nature is all a real New Yorker needs right now.

The good thing is that you don't need to go far to experience a weekend surrounded by nature since New York has access to everything, including camping grounds just a short car drive away.

Hip Camp

So if you are looking where for a relaxing spot for your next family weekend, let us introduce you to Malouf's Mountain Sunset Campground. Located on the foothills of the Fishkill Ridge, it is a perfect spot for hikers, nature lovers and even amateur campers.

About the campground

Malouf’s Mountain Sunset Campground was created in 2006 by the owner, Dick Malouf. Malouf dreamed of creating a location where everyone could enjoy a hike and a place to stay under the stars, according to the official campground website.

TripAdvisor

This is a great spot for beginners and amateurs who aren’t quite sure what kind of gear it takes for a fun weekend of camping. The owners of the campground are ready to help you and provide you with any gear that you might need from the tent to the cooking supplies.

You can choose from a platform or primitive sites based on your level of camping expertise. Here is how the website distinguished the two:

Platform sites give you a little extra shelter and comes standard with a chowbox which holds all the cooking equipment you will need for your stay while still offering an authentic camping experience. Our primitive sites are great for those more hearty campers who have their own gear and tents.

COVID-19 measures

The campsite shares the continued measures they’re taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among campers and employees, including an enhanced cleaning protocol and mandatory mask-wearing in public areas for non vaccinated people.

You can check out the updated measures here.

TripAdvisor

How to get there from NYC

If you want to reach the campground by public transport, then take Metro North to Beacon Train Station. It should take you around 80 minutes. From there catch a shuttle to the Malouf Mountain trailhead.

If going by car, follow these directions: get on NY-495 W/Lincoln Tunnel from West St, 11th Ave and 12th Ave – 23 min (4.1 mi). Take NJ-495 W, I-95 N, I-80 Express W, Garden State Pkwy, and I-84 E to NY-9D S in Fishkill. Take exit 11 from I-84 E – 1 h 11 min (68.6 mi). Continue on NY-9D S. Drive to W Main St in Beacon to the main train station where you can park your car.

Will you be going camping this summer? Where? Let us know in the comments below.

Don't forget to hit that 'follow' button to keep up to date with the latest news and articles on local travel tips within NYC and around the whole US.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.