The Increase Of New Cases Calls For New Travel Restrictions in Connecticut and New York

With the rate of new COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Connecticut and across the country, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that he is considering new travel restrictions.

The possibility of new travel restrictions has been hinted by Lamont on Monday. However, Lamont wants to discuss with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other neighboring governors before reissuing any potential travel restrictions:

“I’ve got to talk to my neighboring governors. Right now there’s nothing anticipated, but we’re looking at what’s going on in those states in the south that are much more infected than we are. It’s probably not a really good week to go to Missouri or Arkansas I’d probably skip Florida as well.” - said Lamont.

Possibility of new travel restrictions

The threat of new travel restrictions gained higher possibility when this Wednesday afternoon Hartford and New London Counties both reached the threshold for “substantial” COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC.

Based on the CDC’s new guidance, all residences in those counties are advised to wear masks indoors in public despite their vaccination status.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Lamont still hasn't announced any particular restrictions but gave an impression that there are a lot of options on the table such as mandatory masks, travel restrictions, vaccine requirements for state employees and more.

“It’s tougher now. Two weeks ago, the Capitol was being circled by protesters saying the emergency is over, get off my back. That didn’t happen nine months ago. Nine months ago, [when] we were talking about some of the rules, Connecticut had been hit hard along with New York and New Jersey and people were ready to do everything they could to keep themselves and their families safe. So there’s a little bit of a balance you have to get there, but I want to do everything I can to make sure kids can get to schools safely.” - said Lamont.

Similarly, Gov. Cuomo announced that he is not announcing any new restrictions, but he confirmed that if the number of positive cases continues to increase, he would be forced to declare another health emergency.

Connecticut has faced a notable increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. It is speculated that this outcome is likely due to the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant.

As of Wednesday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate is 2.38% which is the highest it had been since late April.

Previous travel restrictions

In June 2020, Cuomo announced a joint travel advisory with New Jersey and Connecticut. The imposed travel advisory meant that anyone entering New York from a state with significant community spread had to quarantine for 14 days.

It also required any New Yorker to quarantine for 14 days after returning from a state on the quarantine list. Moreover, New Yorkers faced fines of up to $10,000 if they violated the travel ban.

