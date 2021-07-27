Night of Music, Ballet and Modern Dance in Westhampton Beach, NY

The Westhampton Beach Project is back for the 3rd annual free to the public event that will bring a combination of music, ballet and modern dance. The event is planned to showcase emerging talent from around the world and play a tribute to Frank Sinatra.

Westhampton Beach Project website

The two-day event will be hosted on the Great Lawn on Main Street in Westhampton Beach, NY from July 30th to 31st beginning at 8:30 pm.

About the Westhampton Beach Project

The annual project was founded by Steven Colucci who is an artist and President of the Musical Mime Theater. According to the Westhampton Beach Project website, as a local Westhampton resident, Colucci:

has made it his personal mission to expose the younger generation to some of the art forms he has spent so many years of his life dedicated to studying and mastering.

To support the mission, during this year's event, the guests will be able to make a charitable donation of $25.00 and up and in exchange will receive a VIP seat on the Great Lawn for the event.

According to the organizers, all proceeds will go towards The Musical Mime Company, INC which is the not-for-profit organization dedicated to assembling artists in all areas of creativity and collecting information on corporal movement and furthermore on art in general.

“After a devasting year for the arts community I knew that it was time to launch The Westhampton Beach Project event, which has been brewing in mind for the last few years. I wanted to provide all these amazing performers with a real platform to showcase their undeniable talents after a year of devastation to our community of dancers, artists and singers,” said Colucci.

What to expect during the event

The project will start on July 30th at 8:30 p.m. with a musical tribute to Frank Sinatra starring the world’s premier Frank Sinatra tributeer, vocalist Steven Maglio, who will be accompanied by The Maglio Orchestra.

On the same evening, Eva Sita, who is a West African and French American singer-songwriter, will perform with the Eva Sita Band and Dancers. The performance will include multiple songs in three different languages.

The next evening, on July 31st, guests will be able to enjoy performances by soloist dancers from American Ballet Theater including Luciana Paris, Jonatan Luján, Michael de la Nuez, Jose Sebastian, Javier Rivet, Isadora Loyola, and Aaron Smyth.

Also, a choreography by Alison Cook Beatty Dance Company, a New York City based non-profit modern dance company is on the schedule. Dancers include Vera Paganin, Miranda Stuck, Aurélie Garcia, Mariah Anton, Asia Bonilla, Jaryd Farcon, Charles Scheland and Austin Kelly.

More information about the event

If you want to learn more about the event or to receive special announcements about the event or performances, you can RSVP here or visit the official website of the event: https://whbproject.com.

